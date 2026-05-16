Democrats' Top Five Positions That Clash with Biblical Values

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, many Christians are wrestling with an important question: How do modern political platforms align with biblical truth?

No political party perfectly reflects the values of Scripture. Both Republicans and Democrats fall short in different ways because all human systems are flawed. Yet for Christians seeking to think biblically about culture and politics, there are several prominent Democratic policy positions today that stand in direct tension with historic biblical teaching.

Here are five of the clearest examples.

Abortion and the Sanctity of Life

Abortion remains one of the defining issues of the modern Democratic platform. Many Democratic leaders continue campaigning to restore Roe v. Wade-style protections nationwide, expand access to mail-order abortion pills, and oppose nearly all gestational limits on abortion.

For Christians, this is not merely a political debate — it is a moral and theological one.

Scripture consistently presents human life as sacred and God-given. The Sixth Commandment declares, “You shall not murder” (Exodus 20:13). Psalm 139:13–16 teaches that God forms and knows human life in the womb. Jeremiah 1:5 similarly states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”

While Americans continue debating difficult questions surrounding pregnancy and public policy, historic Christianity has overwhelmingly affirmed the dignity and protection of unborn life.

Redefining Marriage and Sexual Ethics

The Democratic Party has also become increasingly committed to redefining marriage and advancing LGBTQ ideology as a central cultural priority.

Traditional biblical views on sexuality are often portrayed as outdated, intolerant, or even harmful. Yet Jesus Himself reaffirmed God’s design for marriage in Matthew 19:4–6, quoting Genesis: “A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife.”

From Genesis to Revelation, Scripture consistently teaches that marriage is a covenant between one man and one woman. Christians who hold to this historic understanding increasingly find themselves at odds with dominant cultural and political trends.

This tension is not rooted in hatred or fear, but in a conviction that God’s design ultimately leads to human flourishing.

The Breakdown of the Family

Another growing concern is the continued erosion of the traditional family structure.

America’s rising rates of fatherlessness, divorce, and family instability have produced devastating social consequences — especially for children. While no political party caused these problems alone, critics argue that decades of policies normalizing no-fault divorce and minimizing the importance of two-parent homes have accelerated the crisis.

Malachi 2:16 states plainly that God hates divorce — largely because of the destruction it brings into human relationships.

Research continues to show that, on average, children thrive best in stable homes with a committed mother and father. Christians should care deeply about strengthening families because the family is the foundational building block of society.

Gender Transitions for Minors

One of the most controversial issues in American politics today involves gender identity and related interventions for minors.

Many Democratic leaders support access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender-transition procedures for children and teenagers. Some states have even debated policies that limit or bypass parental involvement in these decisions.

For Bible-believing Christians, this raises profound concerns.

Genesis 1:27 teaches that humanity was created by God as “male and female.” Christians historically have understood biological sex not as an accident, but as part of God’s intentional design.

Many parents, pastors, doctors, and counselors now worry that vulnerable young people are being encouraged toward irreversible medical decisions before they are emotionally mature enough to fully understand the long-term consequences.

Censorship and the Suppression of Truth

Finally, many Americans remain troubled by growing cooperation between government officials, major media organizations, and Big Tech platforms to suppress certain viewpoints.

In recent years, debates surrounding elections, COVID policies, gender ideology, and other cultural issues have exposed concerns about censorship, content moderation, and the silencing of dissenting voices.

Regardless of political affiliation, truth matters.

Scripture repeatedly condemns dishonesty and manipulation. Proverbs 12:22 says, “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord.” Ephesians 4:25 commands believers to “put away falsehood” and “speak the truth.”

A healthy society depends upon the free exchange of ideas and the ability to openly debate difficult issues without fear of intimidation or suppression.

Final Thoughts

Christians are called to evaluate every political issue through the lens of Scripture — not blind party loyalty.

Political positions should never replace biblical positions. God’s Word is the final Word, and no earthly movement will ever usher in the Kingdom of God. Still, believers have a responsibility to think carefully, vote prayerfully, and stand courageously for biblical truth in every generation.

The goal is not merely winning elections. The goal is faithfulness.

Preorder Ryan Rice’s new book, “Think Biblical About the Geopolitical, Israel, Iran and America’s Future,” for a special discount.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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