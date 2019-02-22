Florida Democrats Make Shock Move Against Bernie: ‘He Is Not Going To Be the Nominee’

Florida Democrats are calling on Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to backtrack his comments after refusing to acknowledge opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

“There are serious questions about the recent election. There are many people who feel it was a fraudulent election,” Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said Tuesday in an interview with Univision.

Many Florida Democrats were outraged by this response, Politico reported Thursday.

Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, who represents Venezuelan exiles, told Politico: “He is not going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party. He has demonstrated again that he does not understand this situation.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders has backed left-wing or socialist leaders.

TRENDING: Dem Senator Unfiltered on Green New Deal: ‘What in the Heck Is This?’

He once called Nicaragua’s leftist leader, Daniel Ortega, “an impressive guy.” Sanders has also repeatedly praised Fidel Castro, the late Cuban communist dictator.

Sanders’ response puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, as well as a growing share of the international community, who recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s president and has not ruled out military intervention in the country.

It also alienates Sanders among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have commented on the issue. This list includes Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who each recently denounced Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and backed Guaidó.

Florida, which houses more Venezuelan immigrants than any other state, is a perennial swing-state. State Democratic leaders fear a candidate’s stance on this issue could persuade enough Venezuelans to jump ship and support Trump.

The divide among Democratic presidential candidates signals the broader internal civil war between progressives and moderates over the party’s identity.

The final result may prove pivotal in deciding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.