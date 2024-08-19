Democrats Unable to Hide Their Hypocrisy as They Erect Massive Wall Around Convention Site

You do not despise the Democrat-dominated establishment enough.

In fact, not since the antebellum slavocracy have we seen an American ruling class more decadent, tyrannical and eager to flaunt its myriad hypocrisies in plain view of the ordinary people whom they despise — and from whom they neither expect nor fear chastisement.

During this week’s Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, powerful Democrats will enjoy protection thanks to an elaborate security apparatus that includes a large wall around the convention site.

They will enjoy this protection despite years of resisting construction of a wall at the U.S. southern border.

According to a local news report, security measures intensified over the weekend.

In a viral clip posted to the social media platform X, a reporter with WBBM-TV in Chicago described “fences and snowplows” already in place, along with “more metal fencing” and “more barricades” that arrived throughout the morning on Saturday.

Meanwhile, local residents and drivers complained about the sudden security changes and lack of communication from officials. Their complaints, of course, mean nothing to Democrat elites.

Democrats are building a wall around their DNC convention center in Chicago, a WALLpic.twitter.com/c6FmHueDIS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 17, 2024

Monday on X, conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted a roughly five-minute video from outside the massive black wall surrounding the DNC.

Johnson’s report had a humorous tone in that it mocked Democrats’ obvious wall-related hypocrisy.

If conservative and populist viewers laugh, however, they will do so only to manage their righteous anger.

In an accompanying tweet, Johnson described “armed guards, barbed wire, cement barricades, checkpoints, security cameras, drones and hydraulic iron gates securing their Border Czar,” Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“You may remember for the last seven years of American history, ‘all walls are racist and evil.’ Remember it. Say it. Repeat it,” Johnson said near the beginning of the video.

“Yet, you’ll find a shocking thing that we have discovered here at the DNC. Right behind us, you could see the DNC logo. Yet, in front of the DNC is a massive wall!” he added. Dramatic arm movements showcased said wall and amplified the obvious tone of mockery toward hypocritical Democrats.

Johnson maintained that tone throughout the video.

“It seems, when given the opportunity, Democrats are choosing racist walls,” he said.

🚨 WOW! You will never believe what I found on-site at the DNC: They built a massive Border WALL for protection. They also have armed guards, barbed wire, cement barricades, checkpoints, security cameras, drones and hydraulic iron gates securing their Border Czar. Fascinating pic.twitter.com/r5JPZqHmAH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2024

The mockery from Johnson served its purpose, but Americans can no longer tolerate this establishment.

After all, the “rules for thee, but not for me” crowd had a field day during the COVID-19 scare.

Then, those same aristocratic tyrants allowed criminal illegal immigrants to cross the southern border and prey on American women and children.

In short, the time has come for this ruling class to go the way of the antebellum slavocracy. Ensure sanity is restored by making sure you vote in November.

Then, let the aristocratic tyrants make the next move.

