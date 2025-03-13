When analysts said the Democrats needed a rebrand after the 2024 electoral beat-down, I’m not sure this is what they had in mind.

Just after noon ET on Wednesday, the Democratic Party dropped its new logo on social media. As you’re no doubt aware if you spend any time in that corner of the universe — or have paid attention to politics anytime in the past couple of decades — the Democratic logos have been a red-and-blue donkey (the mammalian representative of the party bequeathed upon them by cartoonist Thomas Nast in the 1800s), with four stars inside the blue upper half, and a blue D inside a blue circle on a white background.

Apparently, they felt the need to consolidate. So, the new profile pic just dropped, and … well, this is apparently what they thought people wanted in a rebrand:

A flatfooted, oversimplified representation of an animal whose name can also be used as a vulgarism for the posterior, only with fewer stars than before. It’s actually quite perfect, if you ask me, all without being any good.

A Saul Bass-level design it was not, however, leading to plenty of scorn and virtually no praise in the comments section.

For instance, some noted the loss of the star in the new donkey vs. the old one. Apparently, the party’s Yelp rating has gone down:

It’s like your ratings dropping from 4 stars to 3 stars, though 2 stars would be more accurate. pic.twitter.com/Uh9Cl9nmBe — The Dibster (@richarddibX) March 12, 2025

What happened to one of the stars? Which start did you kick out of the party this time? 🤣 — Progressive Right (@ProgressiveMigi) March 13, 2025

Another user noted there was a logo with five stars that fit their mission these days better:

Why not be real and use your true image? pic.twitter.com/f8iyVRALZS — CynicalCP2 (@CpCynical) March 12, 2025

And others had fun with Photoshop and other image-editing apps:

However, as more people pointed out, the problem isn’t the logo (although it’s pretty bad), but what it stands for:

It’s a DEI Lieutenant General. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 12, 2025

Hey, how come it’s only two colors? Why are you excluding all the other colors of the rainbow, @DNC? Why did you leave out all the pinks and reds, purples and greens, yellows and oranges, lavenders and shades of black? And where are the pretty sprinkles?!?!?! OMG, I am so… pic.twitter.com/xQmPkrw1r7 — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) March 13, 2025

One understands the need to move on from the recent past given the travails of the Democratic Party. However, a differently shaped logo with the same old donkeys in charge simply ain’t going to cut it.

And make no mistake, these are the same radicals that got whipped in November. Just witness the party’s support for Mahmoud Khalil, the extremist Columbia University pro-Hamas agitator who Donald Trump’s administration wants to deport. Most Americans would be behind it, considering his ties to terror-adjacent organizations. Not the Democrats, though!

Free Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/o9AkeXaYyh — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (🦋 now on bsky) (@JudiciaryDems) March 10, 2025

When you’re your own worst enemy, there’s no logo in the world that’s going to plaster over that for American voters.

Of course, it doesn’t help if it looks awful — which it very much does here.

