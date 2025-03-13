Share
Commentary

Democrats Unveil Hideous New Update to Iconic Donkey Logo and Instantly Learn They've Made a Mistake

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 13, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

When analysts said the Democrats needed a rebrand after the 2024 electoral beat-down, I’m not sure this is what they had in mind.

Just after noon ET on Wednesday, the Democratic Party dropped its new logo on social media. As you’re no doubt aware if you spend any time in that corner of the universe — or have paid attention to politics anytime in the past couple of decades — the Democratic logos have been a red-and-blue donkey (the mammalian representative of the party bequeathed upon them by cartoonist Thomas Nast in the 1800s), with four stars inside the blue upper half, and a blue D inside a blue circle on a white background.

Apparently, they felt the need to consolidate. So, the new profile pic just dropped, and … well, this is apparently what they thought people wanted in a rebrand:

A flatfooted, oversimplified representation of an animal whose name can also be used as a vulgarism for the posterior, only with fewer stars than before. It’s actually quite perfect, if you ask me, all without being any good.

A Saul Bass-level design it was not, however, leading to plenty of scorn and virtually no praise in the comments section.

For instance, some noted the loss of the star in the new donkey vs. the old one. Apparently, the party’s Yelp rating has gone down:

Is this worse than Democrats' last logo?

Another user noted there was a logo with five stars that fit their mission these days better:

Related:
Not Exaggerating: Dem Lawmaker's Bill Would Make It Legal to Attack Police Officers

And others had fun with Photoshop and other image-editing apps:

However, as more people pointed out, the problem isn’t the logo (although it’s pretty bad), but what it stands for:

\

One understands the need to move on from the recent past given the travails of the Democratic Party. However, a differently shaped logo with the same old donkeys in charge simply ain’t going to cut it.

And make no mistake, these are the same radicals that got whipped in November. Just witness the party’s support for Mahmoud Khalil, the extremist Columbia University pro-Hamas agitator who Donald Trump’s administration wants to deport. Most Americans would be behind it, considering his ties to terror-adjacent organizations. Not the Democrats, though!

When you’re your own worst enemy, there’s no logo in the world that’s going to plaster over that for American voters.

Of course, it doesn’t help if it looks awful — which it very much does here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




DEI = DIE: Voicemail Recording Exposes Shocking Way Some Minority Air Traffic Controller Candidates Passed Tests - Report
Country Music Duo Gets the Last Laugh After TV Station Bans Their Patriotic New Song
Democrats Unveil Hideous New Update to Iconic Donkey Logo and Instantly Learn They've Made a Mistake
USAID Orders Staffers to Shred Then Burn Documents - Have They Gone Rogue, Or Is This Normal?
Trump's Lawyer Goes Public After Biden's Fake White House Set Is Found
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation