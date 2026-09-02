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Democrats' Woke Land Acknowledgement Goes Embarrassingly Wrong: 'I Didn't Rehearse!'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 2, 2026 at 11:18am
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Michigan Democrats opened their nominating convention with a land acknowledgment.

But they could not even get through the names.

Vice Chair Portia Roberson stepped to the Lansing Center microphone and announced she was there to honor the Anishinaabe and the Three Fires Confederacy.

She mispronounced “Anishinaabe.” The room shouted the word back at her.

“Say it again for me,” Roberson said, according to Fox News and video circulating from the hall.

She asked a convention attendee not to sit down quite yet. “I might get another one wrong.”

She did. “Potawatomi” came out wrong. The crowd corrected her again.

“See, usually I rehearse before I come out. This time I rushed it and I didn’t rehearse. I apologize,” she said, then left the stage.

The clip is in Fox News reporter Peter D’Abrosca’s post from the convention floor.

 

The Washington Times called it an awkward public correction session at a meeting branded for “unity.”

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Land acknowledgments are the left’s pregame ritual. Before the speeches about jobs and healthcare, someone recites which tribes once lived on the parking lot.

The point is moral theater. You prove you are the good kind of American by confessing the ground is stolen. Then you hold a vote on that ground.

Theater only works if the actors know their lines.

Roberson is not a random volunteer. She is a statewide party officer.

The script was short. The names are on every university letterhead in Michigan.

She still winged it.

That is the tell. The ritual matters more than the people it claims to honor. If the tribes were the point, she would have practiced for 10 minutes.

Woke politics eventually eats its own because the rules multiply faster than anyone can memorize them.

Pronounce this. Capitalize that. Do not forget the third fire.

The mob in the hall is the enforcement arm.

Roberson will take grief from her own side for “erasure” by sloppy vowels. The people who designed this religion always need a heretic.

Normal voters hear something simpler — a party that cannot run a meeting without a pronunciation coach is a party that has lost the plot.

You can respect history without turning every microphone into a guilt liturgy.

Michigan Democrats chose the liturgy. Then they flubbed it live, on camera, in front of the flag.

“I didn’t rehearse” is the whole ideology in just a few words.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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