Democrats Worried About Biden's SOTU Address, Fear Mistakes Will Wreck Everything - 'We Are All Nervous'

Some Democrats aren’t convinced that President Joe Biden can make it through Thursday’s State of the Union address without at least one embarrassing gaffe.

One Democratic member of the House of Representatives confessed his or her anxieties over the event when speaking to Axios.

“We are all nervous,” the unnamed representative said of the speech.

The Democrat also questioned Biden’s “ability to speak without blowing things.”

Tonight at 9 PM ET, President Biden will deliver his third State of the Union Address. Tune in to hear him discuss the work ahead to make life better for every American.https://t.co/gfEYCLoZ6b. pic.twitter.com/ip5nLXqJ75 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2024

Another anonymous Democrat also expressed fear of embarrassing verbal lapses — while seeking to deflect to the speaking style of former President Donald Trump.

“Listen, Trump has made rhetorical slips.”

“Biden is going to make rhetoric slips. I think the key is his energy level.”

The concerns of the Democrats aren’t without basis.

Biden has struggled at times with public speaking since beginning his candidacy for president in 2019, at times forgetting crucial details and experiencing mental lapses.

Biden couldn’t make it through his 2023 speech without multiple highlight-reel-quality gaffes, according to the New York Post.

Biden incorrectly referred to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the minority leader — before appearing to forget the name of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, who was in attendance.

The president paused awkwardly before inviting Ambassador Oksana Markarova to stand before Congress.

What a moment from President Biden’s State of the Union address! POTUS to the Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova: “We are gonna stand with you as long as it takes!” pic.twitter.com/6qML8XAvSN — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) February 8, 2023

Biden released a promotional video touting his upcoming speech Thursday morning. In it, he spoke with Hollywood actors known for playing the roles of historical presidents.

You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of. pic.twitter.com/7wFYVQm7Xm — President Biden (@POTUS) March 7, 2024

Biden will deliver his 2024 State of the Union address at the age of 81 years old — the oldest of any American president in history.

