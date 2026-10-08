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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, seen in an April photo, has sparked a new scandal associated with her $150 Advent calendar.
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, seen in an April photo, has sparked a new scandal associated with her $150 Advent calendar. (Jonathan Brady - pool / Getty Images)

'Demon,' 'Bigot,' 'Satan Spawn': Duchess Meghan's Fans Rabidly Attack Priest for Offering up $8 Version of Her $150 Advent Calendar

 By Samuel Short  October 8, 2026 at 12:25pm
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Fans of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex really are a charming bunch.

Meghan — once known as the American actress Meghan Markle, who married Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018 — has stirred up a new scandal with her latest business venture.

She decided to launch her own Advent calendar for the ridiculous price of £112, or about $150, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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