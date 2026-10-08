'Demon,' 'Bigot,' 'Satan Spawn': Duchess Meghan's Fans Rabidly Attack Priest for Offering up $8 Version of Her $150 Advent Calendar

Fans of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex really are a charming bunch.

Meghan — once known as the American actress Meghan Markle, who married Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018 — has stirred up a new scandal with her latest business venture.

She decided to launch her own Advent calendar for the ridiculous price of £112, or about $150, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

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