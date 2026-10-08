'Demon,' 'Bigot,' 'Satan Spawn': Duchess Meghan's Fans Rabidly Attack Priest for Offering up $8 Version of Her $150 Advent Calendar
Fans of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex really are a charming bunch.
Meghan — once known as the American actress Meghan Markle, who married Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018 — has stirred up a new scandal with her latest business venture.
She decided to launch her own Advent calendar for the ridiculous price of £112, or about $150, as reported by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.