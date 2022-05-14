Demonic? Dem Rep Says Women Need to Be Able to Kill Babies to Deal with Inflation

Struggling to deal with inflation? Kill more babies, a Democratic representative in a California swing district says.

Appearing on MSNBC (because of course), Democratic Rep. Katie Porter insisted that abortion and inflation were linked issues, telling Lawrence O’Donnell that women “need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed.”

(As the Supreme Court prepares to release its official opinion on Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, we’ll be covering the latest developments here at The Western Journal — along with the Democrats’ hysterical and inappropriate overreaction to them — all from a Christian, conservative perspective you won’t find in the establishment media. If you support our coverage, consider subscribing.)

Porter, appearing on the network Wednesday, was asked by O’Donnell how the issues of inflation and abortion compare.

“I don’t think they compare; I think they actually reinforce each other,” Porter said.



“The fact that things like inflation can happen, and it can become more expensive to feed your kids and to fuel your car is exactly why people need to be able to be in charge of how many mouths they’re going to have to feed,” Porter continued.

“The fact that we’re seeing this jump in expenses, that we’re seeing people having to pay more in the grocery store, pay more at the pump, pay more for housing, is a reason that people are saying, ‘I need to be able to make my own decisions about when and if to start a family.'”

“I don’t think it’s about comparing them or contrasting them,” she summed up. “I think they reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family.”

We’ll come back to those final words in a moment. But first, let’s note that Porter is positioning herself as an inflation hawk ahead of the November election.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (656 Votes) No: 5% (36 Votes)

As The Orange County Register noted, she’ll be facing headwinds, considering her newly drawn district only leans Democratic by 1 point and polls indicate we’ll see a massive GOP midterm wave.

On Wednesday — the same day as Porter’s appearance on MSNBC in which she suggested on-demand abortion is a tool for women to handle inflation — Politico’s Sarah Ferris prominently featured Porter in a piece about inflation, abortion, Democrats and the midterms.

“Only after Rep. Katie Porter put bacon in her cart at her local grocery store recently did she notice that its price had spiked to $9.99 a pound. Reluctantly, she put the package back,” Ferris’ empurpled piece began.

“It was a dose of reality that Porter, a California progressive and single mother of three, has long understood. But she’s not sure all of her Democratic colleagues share her interest in connecting to average Americans’ experiences outside the Beltway.”

“Too often, Congress recognizes issues too late,” Porter said of inflation. “I had a colleague mention to me, ‘We’re not seeing it in the polls.’ … Well, you don’t know what to ask.”

Ironically, later in the piece, Ferris noted “Democrats’ own internal polling has confirmed they have problems with the way they talk to voters.”

Porter’s take on the matter was meaningless babble about avoiding meaningless babble: “Conveying is part of it. But first, you have to see it. Voters are very quick to be able to sense when something is hollow rhetoric,” she said. “It’s not about just switching up your talking points. It’s about seeing the issues.”

However, it’s worth noting because, literally less than 24 hours after the piece was published, Porter went on TV and told America that women need the right to sacrifice their unborn child to lick inflation.

There’s a near-demonic quality to this kind of rhetoric. Porter’s MSNBC appearance wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that a politician’s take on abortion brought to mind child sacrifices made to Moloch, but almost no elected official has made the connection as explicitly as she has.

Children are a gift from God; Porter seems to view them as a potential impediment to affording bacon.

Does inflation “reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family,” as Porter said? It should, and there are a range of options to handle this responsibility. They include both prophylactics and the decision not to have sexual relations, thus precluding the creation of a human life in the first place.

Once it’s conceived, however, it’s a life. Let’s hope this clip plays as many times as it has to in Porter’s new district to prove to voters she’s a radical, not an inflation hawk.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.