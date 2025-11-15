Demonic Possession? Cops Say It Was Like 'Third Person' Present as They Questioned Woman Who Stabbed Toddler in Chest After Musing Over Human Sacrifices

Was it a case of demonic possession?

That’s what has many people wondering after a young woman was arrested following what police say was a case of attempted human sacrifice in New Jersey.

According to multiple reports, 20-year-old Marlene Rodriguez of Brick Township, New Jersey, brought up human sacrifice with her cousin just hours before she allegedly stabbed her brother multiple times.

She’s now charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Patch.com.

The New York Post reported that not only did Rodriguez tell police that voices instructed her to do it, but that she started talking as if a third person was telling her not to tell police what happened.

The attack happened on Nov. 1. According to documents filed by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick Township police were called to a home at just before 2:30 p.m. that day to find a 2-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the chest.

He was conscious and alert at the time of the arrival and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

He was in stable condition as of Nov. 8, with both a punctured lung and a cut wall to his heart.

“At the scene, police learned Rodriguez had stabbed the boy, and after reading her rights to her, she told police she had stabbed her brother,” Patch reported.

“During interviews at police headquarters, detectives spoke with Rodriguez’s cousin, who told them about the conversation earlier in the day. The cousin said Rodriguez asked her if she had ever sacrificed anyone, and if so, who. The cousin said she replied by asking Rodriguez if she had sacrificed anyone, and Rodriguez did not answer.”

Then, not long afterwards, Rodriguez’s sister heard the 2-year-old crying and saw the injuries, with a knife on the floor next to him.

⚠️WARNING: This post describes a violent assault on a toddler. A New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old brother in the chest. Marlene Rodriguez, 20, allegedly confessed to the November 1 attack in Brick Township.… pic.twitter.com/uQDeofUgR9 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 9, 2025

Rodriguez was subsequently transported to the police station, where the police report said she remembered doing it.

However, a more ominous section of court documents indicated that Rodriguez may not have been in her right mind, one way or another.

According to the reports, she said that she hears multiple voices and hallucinates.

That was when she answered a police question in Spanish “to the effect of a third person telling her to stop talking so she doesn’t go to jail.”

Detectives stopped the interview after she said that.

It’s unclear whether or not there is basis to believe this was purely a mental health issue, if true, or if something more demonic was at play.

Authorities say that she had spent time in the hospital for psychiatric issues previously, although the length of the hospitalization or the condition involved was not indicated.

