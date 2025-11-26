Demonic Transgender Stabber Who Cut Ankle Monitor and Escaped Captured in Nationwide Manhunt

For obvious reasons, the urban myth “Slender Man” will never face a trial or see the inside of a jail cell.

(He’s not real.)

But for those who demonically stab innocents in the name of “Slender Man”? They’re a little more catchable.

According to Fox News, Morgan Geyser, the Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 “Slender Man” stabbing incident, has been apprehended after a nationwide manhunt.

Geyser was on the run after she cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet. She fled a group home on Saturday night, per police.

The Madison Police Department confirmed that Geyser was apprehended in Illinois on Sunday night.

Police eventually caught up with her based on a tip about a man and a woman loitering. When approached, Geyser wasn’t exactly cooperative.

“After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had ‘done something really bad,’ and suggested that officers could ‘just Google’ her name,” the police noted.

Geyser became an infamous household name after the “Slender Man” stabbing that captured national attention for its unhinged cruelty.

Accompanied by a friend, Geyser brutally and violently stabbed Payton Leutner in 2014 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Leutner would ultimately survive. Leutner was lured into the woods by Geyser and another friend, who then tried to kill her.

Geyser told investigators at the time that she and her accomplice, Anissa Weier, tried to murder Leutner to appease the “Slender Man.”

Weier apparently egged on Geyser, who stabbed Leutner 19 times. Weier and Geyser were both 12 in 2014, as was Leutner.

Geyser would ultimately enter a guilty plea, but sought to dodge responsibility, citing insanity.

She would get what she wanted, as she was eventually found not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Of note, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, Geyser also identifies as transgender.

In January, a Waukesha judge granted Geyser a conditional release. During those proceedings, it emerged that Geyser was transitioning to be a male.

While the exact extent of the transition wasn’t divulged, at the very least, prison officials had begun using male pronouns when referring to Geyser.

