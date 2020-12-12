President Donald Trump vowed to continue the fight to prove widespread election irregularities cost him a victory in the presidential election, just hours after the Supreme Court decided against hearing a major lawsuit from the state of Texas.

Texas was seeking to sue the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and its legal brief had the support of 18 other state attorneys general and 126 Republicans in the House of Representatives. Texas had asked the high court to effectively set aside the other four states’ 62 electoral votes, citing voter irregularities.

The argument was that a lack of election integrity in those states affected the legally cast votes of Texans.

But the case will not be heard, as the Supreme Court dismissed it for “lack of standing.”

“In a very brief order, the court says Texas lacks Article III standing to sue other states over how they conduct their own elections. In layperson’s words: a state has no valid interest, under the Constitution, in attempting to police other states’ voting procedures,” tweeted SCOTUSblog, which analyzes Supreme Court cases.

In a very brief order, the court says Texas lacks Article III standing to sue other states over how they conduct their own elections. In layperson’s words: a state has no valid interest, under the Constitution, in attempting to police other states’ voting procedures. pic.twitter.com/o2TRRN2PmM — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 11, 2020

But on Saturday, a defiant Trump proclaimed the fight to restore election integrity has only begun.

“WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!” Trump tweeted early on Saturday.

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Hours later, the president again signaled to his supporters that they should not give up hope. He also expressed disagreement with the court’s decision.

The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

“The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is ‘standing’, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!” Trump tweeted.

Trump was, in the eyes of many of his supporters, left out in the cold by his three Supreme Court picks. Many prominent Trump supporters further argued the court betrayed both the president and the rule of law by declining to hear the case.

The Supreme Court Betrayed America. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 11, 2020

The Supreme Court completed folded and betrayed America. — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) December 12, 2020

While the court’s order didn’t say where each justice stood on the matter, Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh presumably sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberal wing in deciding to not hear the case. No comments were made publicly by Barrett, Gorsuch or Kavanaugh.

Only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito indicated publicly they were willing to give ears to the case. In a brief statement that Thomas expressed agreement with, Alito suggested the court does not have the authority to “deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction.”

