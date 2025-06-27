Dems Accuse Trump Nominee of Ignoring SCOTUS - Clearly They Forgot What AOC, Biden, Raskin, and Other Said About the Conservative Court

Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump’s federal judicial nominee — and current Department of Justice official — Emil Bove of instructing government attorneys to ignore court orders, according to whistleblower Erez Reuveni.

Reuveni was fired back in April after appearing in court and telling the judge that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man living in Maryland, had been mistakenly deported to an El Salvadorian prison, The Washington Times reported.

His firing may have played a role in why he’s worked so diligently to derail Bove’s nomination to 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Bove had served as a criminal defense attorney for the Commander in Chief, before assuming a top post at the DOJ.

Reuveni sent a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday, as well as to the Justice Department’s inspector general, wanting an investigation into Bove and other department officials.

“I have never advised a Department of Justice attorney to violate a court order,” Bove said before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s any validity to the suggestion that that whistleblower complaint filed yesterday calls into question my qualifications to serve as a circuit judge.”

It’s interesting to see congressional Democrats paint the idea of ignoring court rulings as an immediate disqualification for the bench, when their own leadership — along with rank and file members — have suggested that strategy for years.

Ignoring the court is a dangerous and slippery slope, but lawmakers like Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told then-President Joe Biden to sidestep SCOTUS, over rulings on FDA abortion pill restrictions.

Biden himself sought ways to defy the high court over his student loan forgiveness program when it was blocked at every turn. Then there was Maryland’s Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin calling the Trump immunity ruling a “radical break from the rule of law.”

How about when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York constantly questioned the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, while lead to campaigns of harassment against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch? He said they would “pay the price.”

House Speaker Hakeem Jefferies accused the court of having a “runaway, radical, right wing” majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade.

It seems like the Democrats erode confidence in our court system, every time a decision is handed down that they simply don’t like.

But now, when an ex-employee with motive to bend the truth comes forward to assert that a judicial nominee may have suggested ignoring a court ruling, suddenly that’s cause to tank his career.

This type of back and forth may very well end up causing one side to actually begin ignoring the judiciary. That could be catastrophic in the long run.

And there are those who accuse Trump of already doing that, but holding judges accountable, appealing rulings, and questioning the reason upon which those ruling were made is not “ignoring the courts.”

Nevertheless, the White House backed Bove up saying he “is unquestionably qualified for the role and has a career filled with accolades, both academically and throughout his legal career, that should make him a shoo-in for the Third Circuit.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche also called the allegations “utterly false,” saying that he was at meeting in question and “at no time did anyone suggest a court order should not be followed.”

This is why we have checks and balances in America. If Bove truly stepped over the line, Congress — and the White House — both have investigative powers. Congress can issue subpoenas and put people under oath to find out what really happened.

If either side is caught lying, the White House can instruct government attorneys charge those involved. Hopefully, after that, any talk of ignoring an entire branch of government will simmer down for awhile.

Knowing Democrats, I wouldn’t count on it.

