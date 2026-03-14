As Dems Attempt to Censure GOP Rep for 'Anti-Muslim' Remarks, New Party Darling Celebrated For How Much He Hates Whites

In the past week, there have been no fewer than three discrete Islamic terror attacks in the United States. Expand that to the whole month of March and you have four.

So naturally, the Democratic Party is focused on trying to censure Republicans who say mean things about radical Islam.

Also in March, the new darling of the Democratic Party became James Talarico, a Texas state representative and Presbyterian seminarian who won the party’s primary for the U.S. Senate.

He says really mean things about white people — which is okay because he’s white, even if he’s not exactly someone who has to worry about anti-white prejudice since he’s sufficiently woke.

These two things, apparently, produce no discordance in the liberal mind. The Democrats are fine with hate, just so long as you hate the right people.

So first, let’s talk about the man who’s currently the subject of the left’s Two-Minutes Hate™ for the week: Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee.

Ogles questioned whether religious pluralism works with radical Islam in a series of X posts earlier this week:

Name one country that is freer and safer because Muslims moved there. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 12, 2026

Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 9, 2026

This has led Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan to file a motion to censure Ogles, The Hill reported Friday.

“Congressman Ogles’ disgusting and bigoted words have no place anywhere in our country, let alone from a member of Congress,” said Thanedar in a media release.

“His words incite hatred against millions of Muslim Americans. They disrespect the values of freedom of religion that our country was founded upon and are fundamentally un-American. I’m introducing a resolution to censure him for his disgraceful remarks, and I encourage all of my colleagues to join me in standing up against bigotry and hatred.”

Thanedar is known for launching quixotic attempts to stymie Republicans on specious grounds, but this one has more of a chance of being taken seriously by his party — even if it likely won’t end up passing with the GOP in charge of the lower chamber.

On a not-quite-separate note, James Talarico is having his moment in the sun. The reason is obvious: Without an upset win in Texas, the potential for the left to take back the upper chamber is slim to none. They’re busying themselves making him look like an establishment moderate and pious (if progressive) Christian concerned with that buzzword of buzzwords: “affordability.”

“One thing is clear today: we’re about to take back Texas.” pic.twitter.com/X1MIKlS0H8 — Senate Democrats (@dscc) March 9, 2026

James Talarico: “We all want the same things: A safe neighborhood, a good job with good benefits, a high-quality, well-funded public school, and the ability to see a doctor when we need one.” pic.twitter.com/irI0fD7Ivc — Senate Democrats (@dscc) March 11, 2026

This is what the Democrats want to sell you. And here’s the Republicans, using an AI-generated version of Talarico, reading Talarico’s own for-real, definitely-not-AI tweets about how he loathes whites, whiteness, orthodox Christians, and cisgender heterosexuals:

James Talarico, in his own words: pic.twitter.com/lDlUoqBbP7 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 11, 2026

And those posts being read by AI James Talarico are just the greatest hits. Here’s the stuff they didn’t include:

TALARICO: “Prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty, my own ego. It’s a never-ending process, and it’s a painful process.” What kind of man talks like this?pic.twitter.com/w1Ccwjbo2N — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 5, 2026

The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

When it comes to race, Talarico is effectively the woke, white version of Uncle Ruckus from “The Boondocks.” It’s not just that he hates his own race — he hates the white race and assumes his self-flagellation means he’s no longer a part of it.

After all, if you’ve spent any time listening to James Talarico, you know two things: One, he loves him some James Talarico. Two, he really doesn’t like white people, except for the ones who hate themselves enough to love him.

The same goes for Christianity and sexual identity: Unless you’re on Team Talarico, you’re a bigot. For someone who gets glowing references as a “Presbyterian seminarian,” he certainly evinces a level of contempt for his purported co-religionists that would have been disqualifying in a different time.

And it’s not that conservative Christians are busying themselves with terror attacks in the United States — like, you know, radical Islamists are doing. Despite that fact, not only is nobody on the left calling Talarico out for his hateful, baseless remarks, but he’s been anointed as the future of the party and the hope of turning Texas blue.

This is what happens when double standards are the left’s only standards: We can’t even notice that radical Islam is a danger to Western society, but it’s laudable when a liberal savior impugns white people for no reason whatsoever. At the very least, the Ogles/Talarico hypocrisy should prove that wokeness never dies from a mere vibe shift. It just gets more coy about how it sinks its tendrils into the body politic.

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