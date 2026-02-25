Share
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference ahead of Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference ahead of Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Dems Bring Illegal Aliens to State of the Union as Their Guests, Further Degrading the Safety of Trump, Everyone Present

 By Bryan Chai  February 24, 2026 at 6:53pm
Share

The event hasn’t even begun yet, and yet, somehow, Democrats are already turning President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address into a clown show.

Speaking Tuesday, many Americans are eager to hear what the president has to say in what could be a figuratively bloody midterm election, and will undoubtedly tune in to watch him speak.

But for those in attendance?

They may be a bit distracted with the guests that Democrats are bringing to the U.S. Capitol Building.

The Department of Homeland Security — none too pleased with this stunt — took to X on Tuesday afternoon to out the Democrats.

“Today, some Democrats in Congress are planning to bring illegal aliens as guests to the State of the Union,” DHS posted. “Once again, they are putting illegal aliens above the safety of American citizens.”

DHS is absolutely correct to have this concern. Look, nobody’s saying that all illegal immigrants are violent, dangerous vagabonds. But it would be utterly naive to suggest that they’re all law-abiding citizens simply chasing the American Dream.

And DHS has the receipts to back up that claim.

“Yesterday alone our officers arrested pedophiles, rapists, and violent criminals from our communities,” DHS continued in its X post. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: if you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

The DHS then included a number of follow-up posts illustrating the more dangerous side of immigration.

Related:
GOP Reps Might Not Censure Al Green for State of the Union Antics. Here's Why That May Not Be a Bad Thing

The above men, convicted of everything from criminal sexual assault to naturalization fraud, likely aren’t representative of the contingency of illegal immigrants that the Democrats will trot out Tuesday. But they could be, which is the whole point of the DHS’s concerns.

And make no mistake, doing evil things is very much a part of human nature. In fact, it’s only logical to conclude that once somebody does something illegal once, it gets easier and easier to do something illegal next time.

Additionally, Democrats can dress this up as compassion or symbolism, but the setting matters.

The State of the Union isn’t a campus rally or a cable news panel hit — it’s a high-security event packed with lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, military brass, and the president of the United States. Every guest is vetted for a reason. Choosing this particular stage to make a point about immigration isn’t just theatrical; it’s reckless political performance art that prioritizes optics over prudence.

And let’s be honest about the message being sent.

At a time when millions of Americans are worried about border security, fentanyl pouring into communities, and cities straining under migrant surges, Democrats are signaling — yet again — that immigration enforcement is a secondary concern.

Even if every single guest they bring is personally harmless, the symbolism is unmistakable: defiance of immigration law as a badge of honor. That may thrill activist circles, but it does little to reassure citizens who expect their government to enforce the law consistently.

There’s a time and place for serious debate about immigration reform. The State of the Union should be about the direction of the country, not about staging provocations designed to hijack headlines.

If Democrats want to win the public’s trust on border policy, turning one of the most solemn nights in American politics into a stunt show isn’t the way to do it. It only reinforces the perception that political theater matters more to them than public safety.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




BREAKING VIDEO: Minnesota Lawmakers Have Drawn up Impeachment Articles Against Tim Walz and Keith Ellison
Mamdani's Stylist Mocked After Leaving First-Class Plane Seat to Avoid Sitting with White People: 'Just Like Rosa Parks'
Target Pays $110 Million to Break Minneapolis Lease Amid Chaos in the City
BREAKING VIDEO: Hillary Flees Mic 4 Seconds After Reporter Dares Ask Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was at Chelsea's Wedding in 2010
Another New York Yankee is Having His Number Retired and Will Join an Exclusive Club of Legends
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation