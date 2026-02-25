Dems Bring Illegal Aliens to State of the Union as Their Guests, Further Degrading the Safety of Trump, Everyone Present

The event hasn’t even begun yet, and yet, somehow, Democrats are already turning President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address into a clown show.

Speaking Tuesday, many Americans are eager to hear what the president has to say in what could be a figuratively bloody midterm election, and will undoubtedly tune in to watch him speak.

But for those in attendance?

They may be a bit distracted with the guests that Democrats are bringing to the U.S. Capitol Building.

The Department of Homeland Security — none too pleased with this stunt — took to X on Tuesday afternoon to out the Democrats.

“Today, some Democrats in Congress are planning to bring illegal aliens as guests to the State of the Union,” DHS posted. “Once again, they are putting illegal aliens above the safety of American citizens.”

DHS is absolutely correct to have this concern. Look, nobody’s saying that all illegal immigrants are violent, dangerous vagabonds. But it would be utterly naive to suggest that they’re all law-abiding citizens simply chasing the American Dream.

And DHS has the receipts to back up that claim.

“Yesterday alone our officers arrested pedophiles, rapists, and violent criminals from our communities,” DHS continued in its X post. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: if you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will NEVER return.”

The DHS then included a number of follow-up posts illustrating the more dangerous side of immigration.

Isidro Arcenio Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for naturalization fraud in the Eastern District of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/EECBPfHJRL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 24, 2026

Agustine Hernandez-Almaraz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for criminal sexual assault in Winnebago County, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/16zAqBOrDc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 24, 2026

Jorge Luis Gomez-Gallardo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for carnal knowledge of a child 13-14-years-old in Harrisonburg, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/tIvuj4z1jT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 24, 2026

The above men, convicted of everything from criminal sexual assault to naturalization fraud, likely aren’t representative of the contingency of illegal immigrants that the Democrats will trot out Tuesday. But they could be, which is the whole point of the DHS’s concerns.

And make no mistake, doing evil things is very much a part of human nature. In fact, it’s only logical to conclude that once somebody does something illegal once, it gets easier and easier to do something illegal next time.

Additionally, Democrats can dress this up as compassion or symbolism, but the setting matters.

The State of the Union isn’t a campus rally or a cable news panel hit — it’s a high-security event packed with lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, military brass, and the president of the United States. Every guest is vetted for a reason. Choosing this particular stage to make a point about immigration isn’t just theatrical; it’s reckless political performance art that prioritizes optics over prudence.

And let’s be honest about the message being sent.

At a time when millions of Americans are worried about border security, fentanyl pouring into communities, and cities straining under migrant surges, Democrats are signaling — yet again — that immigration enforcement is a secondary concern.

Even if every single guest they bring is personally harmless, the symbolism is unmistakable: defiance of immigration law as a badge of honor. That may thrill activist circles, but it does little to reassure citizens who expect their government to enforce the law consistently.

There’s a time and place for serious debate about immigration reform. The State of the Union should be about the direction of the country, not about staging provocations designed to hijack headlines.

If Democrats want to win the public’s trust on border policy, turning one of the most solemn nights in American politics into a stunt show isn’t the way to do it. It only reinforces the perception that political theater matters more to them than public safety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.