Dems Brutalized in New Presidential Poll as Trump Beats Every Candidate in 3 Key States

Democrats are digging their own grave by pursuing impeachment against President Donald Trump, who continues to preside over of a booming economy.

A new poll released by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies shows the president is beating every major Democratic candidate in three key battleground states.

He’s doing particularly well in a hypothetical matchup against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“In March Mr. Trump was down 12 points compared to Mr. Biden in Wisconsin, seven points in Pennsylvania and nearly tied in Michigan,” The Washington Times wrote in its summary of the Firehouse/Optimus poll’s results, which were released Sunday.

“But since the impeachment inquiry has been carrying on, Mr. Trump now leads Mr. Biden by nine points in Wisconsin, five points in Michigan and four points in Pennsylvania.”

In Michigan, Trump is leading Biden by five points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by six points and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by nine points. He has an 11-point lead over both South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Michigan General Election: Trump 46 (+5)Biden 41 Trump 48 (+6)Sanders 42 Trump 47 (+9)Warren 38 Trump 48 (+11)Buttigieg 37 Trump 48 (+11)Bloomberg 37 Firehouse/Optimus Poll https://t.co/zJ9PNyAwad pic.twitter.com/ijmFpa8nX3 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 9, 2019

When matched up with Biden in Pennsylvania, Trump leads 46 percent to 41 percent. He leads 47 percent to 40 percent over Warren, 48 percent to 38 percent over Sanders, 46 percent to 40 over Buttigieg and 45 percent to 41 percent over Bloomberg.

In Wisconsin, Trump leads 48 percent to 39 percent over Biden, 50 percent to 37 percent over Warren, 51 percent to 38 percent over Sanders, 49 percent to 38 percent over Buttigieg and 49 percent to 37 percent over Bloomberg.

“Quarterly polling by the Republican firm Firehouse Strategies, with Optimus, had President Trump struggling in the mega-battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,” Axios reported. “But in the new edition, he beats every Democrat.”

Firehouse partner Alex Conant indicated the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is likely the cause of the shift.

“Democrats racing towards impeachment are at serious risk of leaving behind the voters they need to retake the White House next year,” he told Axios.

The poll also found voters in those three states care more about “policy issues” like health care, immigration and climate change than impeachment.

It’s safe to say that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to pursue impeachment is clearly backfiring.

While the idea of kicking Trump out of the Oval Office appeases the far-left elements of the Democratic Party, impeachment has been a source of anxiety for vulnerable freshman Democratic representatives from swing and even red districts.

“Some Democrats hope that their colleagues do not expand the articles [of impeachment] further,” CNN reported Saturday, days before House Democrats announced they were charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale highlighted that fact in a recent tweet.

Democrats clinging to districts where Trump won in 2016 are hating Pelosi’s impeachment nonsense. In NY-22 Anthony Brindisi barely won in 2018 and he’s in big trouble now because of impeachment.@realDonaldTrump will be re-elected in 2020 AND we’re gonna take back the House. pic.twitter.com/oXFIKGSG30 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 6, 2019

One of the unintended consequences of the impeachment proceedings has been the galvanizing effect it’s had on Republican donors.

CNBC has reported that Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, raked in more than $125 million during the third quarter, a presidential fundraising record.

Aside from that, the economy is thriving and unemployment is at a record low.

As even liberal economist Jim Cramer has admitted, the most recent jobs report represents “the best numbers of our lives.” Why would voters want to kiss that goodbye?

Given the many problems the impeachment hearings present not just for moderate Democratic lawmakers, but for the party’s presidential candidates in crucial swing states that currently have solid economic markers, it’s difficult to see how pursuing it further will end in anything other than Trump’s re-election.

Nov. 3, 2020 can’t get here soon enough.

