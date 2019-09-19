Dems Can Attack Trump on Whistleblower 'Scandal,' but a Fed Law Gives Him Lots of Protection

President Donald Trump is in some hot water with Democrats as of late.

While that in and of itself is hardly news, a potential whistleblower scandal first reported Wednesday in The Washington Post could turn into something serious.

Or, of course, it could turn out to be a complete nothing, like the other potential scandals of this presidency.

We just have to wait and see, but as recent history tells us, Democrats are incapable of waiting for the facts to sort out themselves.

So, let’s take a page out of the common-sense book and examine the facts of the matter as they currently stand, as reported by The New York Times.

There is apparently an intelligence employee who took issue with something the president may have said in a conversation with a world leader.

In a private briefing, Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general, declined to disclose the contents of the complaint with lawmakers, who would no doubt run with it no matter what it was.

We still don’t know who the whistleblower is, what Trump allegedly said, or even the identity of the world leader.

But we do know what the law says on the matter.

Under law, the complaint must concern activity that violates the law or regulations, or amounts to mismanagement, waste, abuse or a danger to public safety.

Since there is a complaint in the first place, it’s obvious that the employee believed it fit such criteria. That doesn’t necessarily mean he or she was correct, though.

As president, Trump has broad authority to reveal information, even so far as to declassify intelligence secrets.

These powers do not simply go away when conversing with a world leader, so it’s perfectly reasonable to assume that the president said something innocuous that the employee took as dangerous.

….Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially “heavily populated” call. I would only do what is right anyway, and only do good for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

Nevertheless, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, is locking horns with Atkinson in an attempt to dig up more dirt on Trump.

While the details remain unknown, this is the perfect time for Democrats to start striking the band for the impeachment parade, because they can still control the narrative.

You might remember that’s what they did with the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They were sure they had him until it turned out that his accuser was less than credible.

More recently, they also put all their eggs into the Russia collusion investigation basket. That also turned out to be bunk, even as they scramble around trying to convince themselves they were right.

As it stands, the Democrats are setting themselves up for failure yet again, and there seems to be little doubt that Trump will continue to serve out the rest of his term.

As he should.

