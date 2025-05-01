Dems Can't Catch a Break - Another Protective Order Surfaces from Past of 'Maryland Man'

Democrats continue to beclown themselves by championing an alleged wife-beating illegal alien as disturbing new details reveal the reported MS-13 gangster and accused human trafficker is even more violent than originally reported.

As a reminder, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is among a motley crew of Democrats diligently working to bring illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States after the El Salvadoran citizen was deported due to a clerical error.

At the time of his March 15 deportation, Abrego Garcia was residing in Maryland.

Left-wing uproar erupted after it was revealed that a 2019 immigration judge’s order protected Garcia from deportation to El Salvador, after he claimed he’d be persecuted by local gangs if he were sent back to his native country.

The Trump administration has since admitted that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported due to an administrative error in court filings.

Predictably, Democrats demanded that Garcia be returned to the U.S. on the taxpayers’ dime — notwithstanding his criminal background — including allegations from a 2021 protective order filed by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura.

Since then, another protective order — this one filed in 2020 — has surfaced, wherein Sura accused Garcia of kicking, punching, and slapping her, as well as threatening to kill her.

She also accused Garcia of mentally abusing her children.

The 2020 protective order described numerous incidents in 2019, during which Garcia allegedly dragged his wife by her hair; punched her in the face; shoved her; broke a phone, laptop, and TV set in their home; and terrorized her children, according to Fox News.

“At this point, I am afraid to be close to him,” Sura wrote in the police filing. “I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me.”

On top of these domestic-abuse records, a 2019 federal immigration court determined that Garcia “is a verified member of MS-13” who should not be released from custody.

Several DHS sources have also confirmed to Fox News that Garcia was involved in human-trafficking operations.

Even if you disregard Abrego Garcia’s membership in MS-13, his alleged involvement in human smuggling, and his domestic-abuse reports, he should still have been deported because he broke federal immigration laws by sneaking into the country.

Abrego Garcia is a MS-13 gang member, illegal alien from El Salvador, and suspected human trafficker. The facts reveal he was pulled over with eight individuals in a car traveling from Texas to Maryland with no luggage. The media’s sympathetic narrative about this criminal… pic.twitter.com/zM93tO4I8Y — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 18, 2025

These are the facts — and they are undisputed:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a foreign citizen who’s not supposed to be here.

His first act in this country was to break its laws by illegally crossing the border.

While here, Garcia was arrested and accused of committing multiple other crimes.

No matter how you look at it, Garcia is not a model citizen who should be lionized. He was rightfully deported because he broke longstanding federal immigration laws.

After heroizing convicted felon George Floyd, deranged Democrats are now championing an alleged wife-beating, human-smuggling illegal alien.

In so doing, they’re essentially admitting they have no moral compass and only advocate on behalf of violent criminals who contribute nothing to society.

This is an absurd reflection on the left’s warped, inverted value system and their open contempt for law-abiding Americans.

