Democrats woke up Wednesday morning and realized that a progressive icon, first-ever Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, is now 70 years old and diabetic as President-elect Donald Trump is expected to enter his second term within months.

The fear, of course, is that Trump would be able to make an even grander impact on the Supreme Court of the United States should he have an opportunity to nominate yet another justice.

The solution being floated, of course, is to subject the venerated liberal to a coup much in the same way President Joe Biden was shuffled out of the 2024 running for an ill-fated campaign by Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Democrats’ psychopathic disdain for elderly statespersons is hitting a problem as the reality of the political landscape in America becomes clear to everyone.

Politico reported on the post-election grumblings Friday.

The plan is seemingly simple enough — Sotomayor needs to go in the short time Democrats have left with any immediate power to confirm or deny any candidate for the seat.

The problems are immediate and vast.

For one, Democrats looking to convince Sotomayor to resign and get a Biden-nominated replacement confirmed before government power changes hands might find it difficult to proceed during the current lame-duck period.

Another issue, and a fresh wound for liberals and progressives alike, is the thrashing the left was given on Election Day.

Republicans and conservatives were given a mandate by the American people, and the underhanded shuffling of a venerated justice to meet Democrats’ political agenda is only certain to strengthen the right.

But still, Democrats are holding on to a glimmer of hope.

“She can sort of resign conditionally on someone being appointed to replace her,” one Democratic senator told Politico.

“But she can’t resign conditioned on a specific person. What happens if she resigns and the nominee to replace her isn’t confirmed and the next president fills the vacancy?”

There is also a problem with “shaky” senators changing their support for a replacement after any potential Sotomayor resignation announcement. This would kick the question of a replacement to Trump himself.

Replacing Sotomayor is not a new fancy for the left.

In April of this year, the question of whether Sotomayor should resign was raised in an Op-Ed on The Guardian.

The obvious case being pointed to is that of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died while Trump was in his first term, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

“To recollect how, on her deathbed in 2020, she told her granddaughter that her ‘most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed’ – and how it made no difference whatsoever,” Mehdi Hasan wrote in April.

“Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett as RBG’s replacement just eight days after her death, and Senate Republicans confirmed Barrett to RBG’s vacant seat just eight days before election day.”

This fear has undoubtedly grown to a magnitude that surely gnaws at the core of every Democrat, especially now that Trump and Republicans have been given a broad mandate to rule by the American people.

