Dems Complain That Secret Service Moved Transgender Rally — It’s Because a Man Set Himself On Fire

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee complained that the Secret Service moved a transgender rally near the White House.

Although the DCCC claimed its First Amendment rights were being violated, the reason for the Secret Service’s action is that a man set himself on fire.

In a video posted on Twitter, one can see flames as Secret Service vehicles approach the scene.

The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7 — patlangs (@LangsPat) May 29, 2019

The Secret Service sent out a tweet stating that “a man lit himself on fire.” The National Park Service and U.S. Park Police reportedly rendered first aid.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

The right to peaceably assemble is protected under the First Amendment → Squashing this rally is beyond the pale. #ProtectTransHealthhttps://t.co/PhYTQHA6zY — DCCC (@dccc) May 29, 2019

This comes several weeks after a man riding a scooter lit himself on fire outside of the White House.

