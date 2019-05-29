SECTIONS
Dems Complain That Secret Service Moved Transgender Rally — It’s Because a Man Set Himself On Fire

By The Daily Caller News Foundation
Published May 29, 2019 at 11:09am
Modified May 29, 2019 at 2:52pm
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee complained that the Secret Service moved a transgender rally near the White House.

Did the Secret Service make the proper decision?

Although the DCCC claimed its First Amendment rights were being violated, the reason for the Secret Service’s action is that a man set himself on fire.

In a video posted on Twitter, one can see flames as Secret Service vehicles approach the scene.

The Secret Service sent out a tweet stating that “a man lit himself on fire.” The National Park Service and U.S. Park Police reportedly rendered first aid.

This comes several weeks after a man riding a scooter lit himself on fire outside of the White House.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







