Dems Crushed as AZ Forced to Cut up to 50k Illegal Voters from Rolls

Arizona will be combing its voter registration rolls with an eye to removing non-citizens, which could impact up to 50,000 people now eligible to vote in federal elections.

The state went for President Donald Trump in 2024 after narrowly backing former President Joe Biden in 2020 amid claims of voting irregularities.

After a lawsuit launched by America First Legal, the state has agreed that it will partner with the Department of Homeland Security to review voting rolls to verify that all residents on the rolls are American citizens, documents related to the suit said, according to Newsweek.

The lawsuit was filed last year.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Wednesday after a settlement was reached when the 15 counties being sued agreed “to ask DHS to begin responding to requests … to verify the citizenship of each county’s federal-only voters.”

Kinda crazy that Arizona Democrats needed a lawsuit to force them to remove 50,000 noncitizens from voter rolls But this is who we’re up against Democrats will cheat any way they can, whether it’s with illegal aliens voting or shutting down half the election machines on… https://t.co/pEoao8mGxc — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 13, 2025

In legal papers filed during the suit, Arizona’s Coconino County said it had not asked DHS about voters’ citizenship status.

“The Office is seeking assistance to verify the citizenship status of registered voters who have not provided Documentary Proof of Citizenship (DPOC). This action aligns with Arizona law and underscores the Recorder’s responsibility to maintain accurate voter registration rolls,” Arizona’s Maricopa County said in a statement, adding that it had “initiated communications” with DHS.

“This settlement is a great result for all Arizonans,” America First Legal senior counsel James Rogers said, according to Fox News.

“This will help County Recorders find and remove any aliens on their voter rolls,” Rogers said.

“It will also potentially enfranchise federal-only voters whose citizenship is confirmed, which would allow them to vote in state and local elections. AFL congratulates each of Arizona’s 15 county recorders for taking this bold and important step for election integrity in the state,” he said.

AFL argued in the lawsuit that counties were not following state law requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Arizona residents are still required to provide proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections.

It’s a pyrrhic victory knowing Arizona had to be sued into submission before agreeing to follow the law, & take upwards of 50K illegal voters off its rolls I’m happy to see our elections getting fixed, but I want people held responsible for breaking themhttps://t.co/M0jTiRBuPh pic.twitter.com/BApevToXzn — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 13, 2025

Arizona’s law requires that counties confirm the citizenship of “federal-only voters,” about 50,000 voters who can vote in federal elections due to federal rules, but not state and local elections because they have not provided proof of citizenship.

The lawsuit said counties were not using all the resources at their disposal, as required by law, which led to the agreement to check names on the “federal-only” list with DHS.

Those who are not citizens can be removed from the rolls.

