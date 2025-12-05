Dems Are Eating Themselves: Katie Porter Plummets After What Eric Swalwell Did

Democrats in California are eating their own as the 2026 governor’s race grows increasingly chaotic.

(Incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited and many expect him to enter the presidential race in 2028.)

The latest poll from Emerson College shows former Rep. Katie Porter slipping after Rep. Eric Swalwell entered the primary, a development that Republicans may quietly celebrate.

According to the poll, Republicans Chad Bianco and Steve Hilton lead the overall field with 13 percent and 12 percent, respectively, signaling an opening for GOP candidates if Democrats falter.

Democratic support is fractured. Swalwell also currently stands at 12 percent, while Porter — once viewed as a frontrunner until a string of PR disasters — has dropped to 11 percent, reflecting the immediate impact of his entry.

A full 31 percent of voters remain undecided, leaving the race wide open and offering strategic opportunities for Republicans to capitalize on Democratic disunity.

Just weeks ago, Porter seemed poised to carry the Democratic torch, appearing to have a clear path to the nomination.

Now, with Swalwell in the mix, the top tier of Democratic candidates has collapsed into chaos, leaving no obvious frontrunner to unite the party.

The poll shows that Swalwell didn’t just enter — he split Porter’s coalition, leaving Democrats with a divided base and making it difficult to consolidate voter support.

Among Democratic voters, support is scattered, signaling vulnerability for the party and weakening its position in the general election.

Porter’s flaws have long been visible, as the New York Post noted. She has been accused of being a tyrant, with a reputation for icy interactions with staff and an aggressive style that has rubbed even allies the wrong way.

Swalwell brings his own baggage. His long-running controversies, including the Fang Fang debacle (a matter of national security), make him polarizing even among loyal Democrats, creating optics that could depress enthusiasm.

The result is a primary featuring two controversial candidates with baggage, an image that could damage Democratic turnout and energize Republicans.

For GOP voters, this division is an unexpected opportunity. Democratic self-inflicted chaos may open the door for a Republican candidate.

If Democrats send two weak or flawed candidates to the top-two general election, Republicans could slip through, leveraging cohesion, unity, and a motivated base.

Bianco currently polls ahead of either Democratic candidate, giving the GOP a potential structural advantage. Hilton, meanwhile, is tied with Swalwell and ahead of Porter.

The 31 percent of undecided voters shows the race is far from over, but Republican voters may have the wind at their backs if the Democratic mess continues unchecked.

If Porter and Swalwell continue duking it out, they may deliver exactly the scenario Republicans have long hoped for: a real chance to win California’s governorship.

For Democrats, the question should be: why are voters being asked to back two deeply flawed candidates?

For Republicans, this may be the best opportunity in years to put a red governor in Sacramento, ending the one-party dominance and chaos in the Golden State.

