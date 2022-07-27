Dems' Electric Bus Dreams Go Up in Flames, Entire Fleet Taken Off Road Amid Massive Failure

An entire fleet of electric buses in Connecticut is being pulled off the road.

Various Democratic lawmakers in the state promoted the fleet as a step forward in green energy.

However, on Saturday, those green energy plans went up in flames, literally.

An entire fleet of Democrat-approved electric buses has been pulled from service. Why? Well, turns out lithium batteries aren’t always the safest. pic.twitter.com/6qVuMZRSJ0 — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) July 27, 2022

After the lithium battery of one CT transit bus caught fire, destroying the entire vehicle, the rest of the fleet was pulled from service as a precaution according to CT Insider. The bus had no occupants inside at the time of the incident.

“Lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites,” Hamden fire officials said.

For safety purposes, the entire fleet has been pulled.

Now, in its stead, diesel-powered buses are rolling through Connecticut once again.

Do you trust electric powered vehicles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (6 Votes) No: 99% (579 Votes)

“The importance of rider safety is demonstrated by taking these buses out of service and ensuring a thorough investigation is completed prior to any redeployment of the fleet,” CT transit spokesperson Josh Rickman said.

“We have deployed diesel buses to make sure people get to where they need to be.”

In a hilariously ironic twist, only one day prior to the Saturday fire, state officials gathered together in New Haven, Connecticut, to “boost the success of the Clean Air Act that would restrict diesel vehicles and increase electric cars in the state.”

“There are approximately 800 buses that we are responsible for at the DOT that are being replaced with no-emissions electric models. They’re quieter, they emit no emissions and they last longer,” state DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said at the event.

Despite Saturday’s setback, Democrats in the state are still set to transition public vehicles away from diesel.

“In addition to the electric state-run buses, public school buses will also shift to electric models, according to the governor’s statement,” CT Insider reported.

“The Clean Air Act will also prohibit the procurement of diesel-powered buses after 2023.”

Time after time, green energy production and electric-powered vehicles have failed to stack up to their fossil fuel counterparts.

Nevertheless, Democrats at every level are pushing to make such energies the new standard.

Even at the cost of Americans’ living standards, finances and personal safety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.