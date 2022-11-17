The cheapening of words like “far-right” or “extremist” by leftist activists and their allies continued apace during the 2022 midterms, where Democrats and the establishment media never tired of smearing mainstream candidates as being on the fringes. Nowhere was this displayed more openly than in the Ohio Senate race.

The battle in the Buckeye State pitted “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance and prolier-than-thou, blue-collar sycophant Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan against each other. Both viewed winning over the state’s working-class voters as the key to victory.

Vance, in part, sought to attract support by pointing out that Democrats are cynically keeping the borders open to illegal immigrants to lower labor costs for major corporations and drive Americans out of their jobs. This, just coincidentally, would also give the Dems a whole lot of new Hispanic voters in the long run, as illegal immigrants had children and/or received amnesty.

Ryan and his Democratic surrogates, meanwhile, accused Vance of advocating the “Great Replacement Theory,” smearing him as a far-right brigand in the process:

On Tucker, JD Vance invokes the great replacement conspiracy theory: “Democrat politicians who have decided that they cant win re-election in 2022 unless they bring in a large number of new voters to replace the voters that are already here” pic.twitter.com/LWR1D0ctTa — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 18, 2022

Now, there is a real “Great Replacement Theory” and it’s about as awful as it sounds. We’ll get into that later. However, if what Vance said passes muster as dog-whistling the “Great Replacement Theory,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was also strangely echoing it — now that the midterms are over, of course.

Wonder of all wonders, he thought it was peachy keen.

Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to pass an immigration bill because “we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.” Schumer then calls for amnesty for “all 11 million or however many” illegal immigrants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ws3thMaEbw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2022

Schumer, speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, made it clear that amnesty and open borders would be two major policy pushes the Democrats would be pursuing now that they have a secured Senate majority for another two years.

While those pushes might be purely ceremonial — the GOP-controlled House will almost certainly kibosh them — Schumer used the event as one of several post-election saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud previews of long-term Democratic policy goals.

“Now more than ever, we’re short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to,” Schumer said.

“The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers and – all of them,” he continued.

“‘Cause our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented immigrants.”

(Schumer’s word “DREAMers” is a reference to a failed legislative effort called the DREAM Act to provide a pathway to citizenship for men and women who were brought to the country illegally when they were children. They are the beneficiaries of former President Barack Obama’s constitutionally questionable policy of “deferred action for childhood arrivals” or DACA.)

Never mind that, as NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham pointed out, we wouldn’t have so much of an issue if Democrats didn’t suborn the killing of unborn children on a massive scale:

You’re funding Planned Parenthood to keep the native-born population smaller. https://t.co/LEoNKrtzYt — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 16, 2022

Instead, focus on the content of what he’s saying: Eleven million “or however many” illegal aliens, suddenly getting a path to citizenship — and, subsequently to voting rights, disproportionately in swing states. It’s exactly what Vance was saying. Schumer is saying it, too. The difference is he’s talking up how great it is, couching it in slightly nicer language.

Yet, when The Washington Post covered the contentious debate between Ryan and Vance, the newspaper chastised Vance for “unsubstantiated claims that Democratic politicians are allowing undocumented immigrants into the country.” Consider them “substantiated,” I suppose.

And, during the debate, Ryan cynically tried to pin the replacement tag on his opponent, absent any evidence: “This is who he’s running around with, talking about replacement theory,” Ryan said.

Now, it’s worth pointing out what the “Great Replacement Theory” actually is. With its beginnings going back to the early 20th century, it claims that “native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and the end result will be the extinction of the white race,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The theory was adopted by the white supremacist movement in the United States, albeit with a slight twist: “Since many white supremacists, particularly those in the United States, blame Jews for non-white immigration to the U.S. the replacement theory is now associated with antisemitism,” according to the ADL.

Does this sound like what Vance is trying to address? Absolutely not, but it’s a Big Scary Term that can be defined down to anyone who doesn’t think that immigration of any sort is a net benefit for the United States.

In Vance’s case, he hit back with a full-throated attack on Ryan for his “Great Replacement Theory” talk during the debate.

Among the most heated moments in the Ohio Senate debate tonight, J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan clashing over the “Great Replacement Theory” #Ohiopic.twitter.com/qKmHTaxozm — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 18, 2022

“This is exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging with the ‘great replacement theory,’” Vance said. “What happens is that my own children, my biracial children, get attacked … online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me — the father of three beautiful biracial babies — of engaging in racism.”

Now that Vance is a senator-elect, perhaps he should also note that he was labeled a bigoted far-right for accusing Democrats of doing exactly what Chuck Schumer just said they would spend their energies trying to accomplish in the next Congress. It would be a fitting coda to a shameful smear campaign by the left.

