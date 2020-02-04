While Dems Fight Over Iowa, Pics Reveal Trump Supporters Are Out in Full Force

A multitude of Democratic presidential candidates have poured significant resources into Iowa in recent months, hoping to win the state where the first votes of the primary season are cast.

But while the top Democrats — including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — were hoping to win a plurality of the votes cast by Democrats in the state, President Donald Trump was coasting to victory in the Iowa caucuses.

The Associated Press called the state for Trump early in the night. According to The New York Times, as of roughly 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Trump had garnered over 97 percent of the cotes cast in the Republican primary, with less than 3 percent combined for former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

As photos taken from various caucus sites around the state revealed, Trump supporters were turning out in droves for the president.

“Wow, we have the largest group of caucus-goers that I have ever seen,” a speaker at one of the Iowa Republican caucus sites reportedly said, according to Mercedes Schlapp, the former White House director of strategic communications who now works for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Speaker at #IowaCaucus said, “Wow, we have the largest group of caucus goers that I have ever seen.” All for @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/QW1eQ0qesq — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) February 4, 2020

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke at another GOP caucus site.

According to BuzzFeed News’ Rosie Gray, he got a standing ovation when he entered the room:

Ben Carson got a standing ovation as he entered. I’m thinking Trump might come out on top at this caucus site guys pic.twitter.com/sw8fycaiVv — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) February 4, 2020

The Trump campaign’s director of strategic communications, Marc Lotter, tweeted that “Two of the caucuses I visited tonight both voted UNANIMOUSLY for FOUR MORE YEARS of President Donald J. Trump!”

BIG MOMENTUM in IOWA for @realDonaldTrump. Two of the caucuses I visited tonight both voted UNANIMOUSLY for FOUR MORE YEARS of President Donald J. Trump! #KeepIowaGreat — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) February 4, 2020

Other speakers at caucus sites included Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh.

Photos revealed that those sites were packed with Trump supporters, too:

Standing room only at GOP caucus site in Cedar Rapids, where approx 250 are listening to Betsy DeVos praise President Trump. “America will never be a socialist country, she said, to hearty applause. pic.twitter.com/7JDkt2aA9W — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) February 4, 2020

It was my high honor to represent @realDonaldTrump at the Iowa Republican caucus location at Marion High School tonight. It was a packed house and these Trump supporters are ready for FOUR MORE YEARS! pic.twitter.com/yDwj2S40AT — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) February 4, 2020

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and his wife, Lara (who’s an adviser to President Trump’s campaign), and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also made appearances:

TRUMP KIDS IN IOWA: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump are campaigning in Des Moines, IA on behalf of Pres. Trump. https://t.co/1VZ0gsECwB — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 3, 2020

According to the results of a Hill/HarrisX poll released last month, 90 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance.

