While Dems Fight Over Iowa, Pics Reveal Trump Supporters Are Out in Full Force

By Joe Setyon
Published February 3, 2020 at 7:28pm
A multitude of Democratic presidential candidates have poured significant resources into Iowa in recent months, hoping to win the state where the first votes of the primary season are cast.

But while the top Democrats — including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — were hoping to win a plurality of the votes cast by Democrats in the state, President Donald Trump was coasting to victory in the Iowa caucuses.

The Associated Press called the state for Trump early in the night. According to The New York Times, as of roughly 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Trump had garnered over 97 percent of the cotes cast in the Republican primary, with less than 3 percent combined for former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

As photos taken from various caucus sites around the state revealed, Trump supporters were turning out in droves for the president.

“Wow, we have the largest group of caucus-goers that I have ever seen,” a speaker at one of the Iowa Republican caucus sites reportedly said, according to Mercedes Schlapp, the former White House director of strategic communications who now works for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke at another GOP caucus site.

According to BuzzFeed News’ Rosie Gray, he got a standing ovation when he entered the room:

The Trump campaign’s director of strategic communications, Marc Lotter, tweeted that “Two of the caucuses I visited tonight both voted UNANIMOUSLY for FOUR MORE YEARS of President Donald J. Trump!”

Other speakers at caucus sites included Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh.

Photos revealed that those sites were packed with Trump supporters, too:

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and his wife, Lara (who’s an adviser to President Trump’s campaign), and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also made appearances:

According to the results of a Hill/HarrisX poll released last month, 90 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
