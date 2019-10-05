While Dems Are Focused on Banning Straws, China Again Found To Be Major Polluter

A recent study casts major doubt on the effectiveness of overzealous Democratic regulation of things like plastic straws, emphasizing just how much trash is dumped in the ocean by Chinese ships.

According to the study, which Canada’s National Post reported on Wednesday, researches discovered the shocking disparity after reviewing trash found on a South Atlantic island.

The scientists scoured Inaccessible Island for plastic and other garbage before attempting to discover the origins of the refuse.

Perhaps not shockingly, they found that most of the trash is from Chinese merchant vessels that travel across the waters.

“Most plastic debris floating at sea is thought to come from land-based sources, but there is little direct evidence to support this assumption,” the abstract of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, states.

“The rapid growth in Asian debris, mainly from China, coupled with the recent manufacture of these items,” it later continues, “indicates that ships are responsible for most of the bottles floating in the central South Atlantic Ocean, in contravention of International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships regulations.”

In other words, liberals’ bans on plastic straws won’t mean much for Chinese cargo ships dumping trash in the ocean like there’s no tomorrow.

While the rationale behind the bans is that they’ll supposedly play a major role in stopping ocean pollution, this study should make it clear that in the grand scheme of things, plastic straws are the least of our worries.

But straw bans are typical of the left’s knee-jerk instinct to impose new legislation over climate fear-mongering.

Placing restrictions on Americans seems to be Democrats’ go-to solution for their global warming crisis, whether or not Americans are even the ones behind ecologically damaging trends.

Greta Thunberg, the infamous young critic of many Western nations over what she perceives as inaction in the face of a global crisis, even filed a complaint against the United States and European nations for their roles in allegedly destroying the climate.

This complaint comes despite the fact that China, a country not named in her filing, is the world’s biggest polluter.

Emitting more than twice the carbon dioxide from fossil fuels as the United States, China’s surging industrial sector should be the focus of any serious climate change complaint.

As can be seen from the recent study into ocean pollutants, smoke isn’t the only thing the communist nation is releasing into the environment.

Trash from the country’s merchant ships makes its way into the world’s oceans, too.

China isn’t alone in this feat of ecological destruction, either.

India, another massive country with surging industries, is quickly catching up to its Asian neighbor in carbon dioxide emissions.

If it’s accountability for garbage in the environment that liberals want, the culprits are obvious.

To fix the waves of trash only growing bigger in our oceans, lawmakers need a different strategy than banning Americans’ straws.

Because right now, the left has simply slapped a Band-Aid on a non-issue and called it a win while the real problem still rages on.

