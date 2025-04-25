Share
David Hogg attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Sept. 17, 2024, in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Fast Company)

Dems Forced to Give David Hogg an Ultimatum

 By Samuel Short  April 25, 2025 at 5:00am
The Democratic National Committee is not going to let Vice Chair David Hogg have it both ways.

During a conference call on Thursday, Chair Ken Martin stated that “no DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger.”

Fox reported that Martin’s comments come after Hogg stated last week that he plans to use $20 million through his political group “Leaders We Deserve” to primary older Democrats in blue districts.

On Hogg’s plan, Martin said in the call, “If you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC because our jobs is to be neutral arbiters.”

He added that “we can’t be both the referee and also the player at the same time.”

Jane Kleeb, the president of the Association of State Democratic Chairs, voiced hope on the call that Hogg would see the position Martin put forth.

“I, too, have a deep relationship with David. I was just talking with him this morning. We hope that he realizes that he got elected to be an officer of the DNC, which means that we remain neutral,” she said.

Fox also reported that Hogg responded.

“The role of the DNC is to set the Presidential primary calendar, set the Presidential debate schedule, to help strengthen our state parties, play a key role in building our data infrastructure for the party, and to be the campaign in waiting for whoever the next Democratic nominee is. Nothing I’m doing is at odds with any of that,” he said.

Hogg believes the DNC is “trying to change the rules because I’m not currently breaking them.”

“As we’re seeing law firms, tech companies, and so many others bowing to Trump, we all must use whatever position of power we have to fight back. And that’s exactly what I’m doing,” he added.

Regardless of what you think of Hogg, current Democrat leadership in Congress is stale and uninspiring.

When Republicans look to 2028, Vice President J.D. Vance comes to mind as an easy choice for a nominee in that election.

When posing the same question to Democrats as to who they would run, not one formidable candidate can be mentioned.

Presidential “hopefuls” could include names like California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but what actual track record makes either of them viable options?

For conservatives, this is a dream scenario. Democrats do not have anyone in mind for 2028, and the spat between Martin and Hogg suggests factionalism is becoming more of an issue.

Democrats need consensus if any real leadership is going to emerge before the next election.

Then again, as Napoleon Bonaparte said, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




