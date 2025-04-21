Democrats’ loathing of President Donald Trump has unhinged their minds and sunk them into unprecedented depths of unpopularity.

Thus, what better way to regain their senses and return to power than by making war on each other?

According to Politico, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York pushed back against Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg’s controversial plan to commit $20 million dollars to funding primary challengers in safe Democratic districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, paving the way for a showdown between that moribund party’s older and younger guards.

“Here’s the thing,” Jeffries said in an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” with Jonathan Karl. “I’m gonna really focus on trying to defeat Republican incumbents, so we can take back control of the House of Representatives and begin the process of ending this national nightmare that’s being visited upon us by far-right extremism.”

That, of course, hardly sounded like an endorsement of Hogg’s plan.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Hogg — a member of the student body during the deadly 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, but otherwise a conventional liberal whom swooning Democrats transformed into the Greta Thunberg of gun control — defended his plan during a panel discussion on Karl’s show.

“We cannot just be the party that is against Donald Trump,” Hogg said, per Politico. “We have to be a party that doesn’t have a 27 percent approval rating from our own base. That is not a survivable future. And the way that we change that is making sure that we have some different characters.”

Give credit to Hogg, at least for telling the truth about where things stand at the moment. The latest Gallup poll did indeed show that congressional Democrats’ approval rating has plunged to 25 percent.

Of course, Hogg remains a Democrat, which limits his redeemable qualities.

Will David Hoggd win this power struggle? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (24 Votes) No: 90% (225 Votes)

“This is not me playing nice. It is demonstrating my commitment to winning back the house and making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker, which is an absolute imperative,” Hogg wrote Friday on the social media platform X.

The 25-year-old activist nonetheless added that the party could not afford to support candidates “asleep at the wheel.”

This is not me playing nice. It is demonstrating my commitment to winning back the house and making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker, which is an absolute imperative. But we need a better democratic party and need to get rid of the democrats in safe seats who do not understand what… https://t.co/ir47dptPYt — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2025

As one might expect, Hogg’s plan has rankled both elected Democrats and party veterans.

For instance, according to Axios, multiple congressional Democrats, most speaking on condition of anonymity, blasted Hogg’s decision.

One such Democrat called it “very counterproductive and counterintuitive.”

Another complained that it “seems inappropriate for a DNC vice chair to threaten sitting Dems.”

A third, more colorfully, chastised fellow Democrats for “focusing inward in a circular firing squad.”

“I think this is a mistake,” a fourth anonymous House Democrat said. “Now, are people pissed? … I don’t know a single person who is happy about it.”

Likewise, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville recently sounded off in criticism of the 25-year-old upstart.

In the end, one senses that the Democratic machine will eventually steamroll Hogg.

Moreover, in a party composed largely of angry women and weak men, Hogg will simply absorb the steamrolling, much like socialist independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a lifelong beta male and phony revolutionary who continued to suck up to power long after the party establishment did everything possible to throttle his candidacy in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries.

Then again, Hogg does seem to have a grasp on the reality of Democrats’ historically low approval ratings. Perhaps, he will surprise everyone by sticking to his convictions.

Either way, if this Democratic civil war lingers into 2026, the party almost certainly will flounder at the ballot box.

And when Democrats lose, America wins.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.