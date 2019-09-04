Dems Furious as Trump Admin Finds Billions for Wall, Sets Early Construction Date

It’s no secret that one of President Donald Trump’s primary campaign promises was to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In fact, he stuck to the promise from the very beginning of his campaign. Since then, the debate over building the wall has taken on a life of its own, becoming a cultural phenomenon in the process.

Yet three years after Trump’s election, there has been very little progress on the wall. But that’s about to change as early as January, according to CNN.

After repeated failed attempts to convince a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to allocate funds for construction, Trump has apparently found a way to piece together a wall, much to the chagrin of his liberal counterparts.

That route is through the military. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has authorized the diversion of $3.6 billion in construction funds for 11 different wall projects on the border.

TRENDING: Journalist Deletes Anti-Trump Tweet After Realizing Obama Did the Exact Same Thing as Trump

The proposed projects will result in approximately 175 miles of new border barriers.

Predictably, Democrats are not pleased.

“This decision will harm already planned, important projects intended to support our service members at military installations in New York, across the United States, and around the world,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

“It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build.”

Do you think the military should be tasked with building the wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (1062 Votes) 6% (64 Votes)

What Schumer doesn’t seem to understand is that fulfilling campaign promises hardly constitutes “ego,” nor does authorizing the military to secure our border constitute “a slap in the face.”

On the contrary, the military’s purpose is to secure our homeland from foreign threats.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also jumped on the hate train.

“This isn’t just an attempt to shift funding, it’s a bid to shift power away from Congress to the president. Clearly, this administration is trying to circumvent Congressional authority and this ill-advised attempt should be legally challenged and struck down by the courts,” he said.

No, Sen. Reed, it is just an attempt to shift funding. The Pentagon has the authority to fund military projects, and I’m sure securing our leaky border is more urgent than constructing a new building at West Point.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Wants To Bring in a 'UN High Commissioner' To Stop US from Protecting Sovereign Borders

Nevertheless, the American Civil Liberties Union is intent on following through with Reed’s challenge to sue, as it announced Tuesday that “it would seek a court order blocking use of the funds as part of its lawsuit challenging the president’s abuse of emergency powers to secure funds for a wall Congress denied.”

In the meantime, the construction, in conjunction with its start date of January 2020, will no doubt provide a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters heading into the election in November.

The project looks to be a massive disappointment for the left and a massive win for America.

But I repeat myself.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.