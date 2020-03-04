As Dems Go to Polls, Dan Crenshaw Issues Warning Over What They're Really Voting for

As Democrats in a multitude of states went to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for the Democratic presidential nominee, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw reminded them what they are actually voting four.
Voters in 14 states were set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, with polls in those states closing between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern Time.
As results were coming in, Crenshaw replied to a tweet from Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and blasted “the false promises of socialism.”
“When you mark ‘Bernie Sanders’ on your ballot, you’re not just voting for me,” the democratic socialist had tweeted Monday.
“You’re voting to fight for millions of working people who deserve decent wages, health care, a habitable planet, and a safe home,” he added. “You are voting for a powerful movement that will beat Donald Trump.”
Not quite, said Crenshaw.
A vote for Sanders, the Texas Republican said, would mean a vote for government-run health care and all its consequences.
“You’d also be voting to raise your taxes drastically so that: 1. your private health insurance would be gone, 2. life-saving drug innovation drastically decreased” and “3. illegal immigrants receive free health care.”
And it’s not worth it, Crenshaw concluded.
“Sorry, but the false promises of socialism are not worth voting for,” Crenshaw tweeted.
Sanders has proposed eliminating all private health insurance.
“You’re damn right” private health insurance should be abolished, Sanders tweeted in March 2019.
He also wants to tightly regulate the prescription drug industry.
And as The Washington Post reported, Sanders, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have said they believe illegal immigrants should receive coverage under a government-subsidized plan.
