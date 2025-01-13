'Dems' Hopes and Dreams Crushed with One Word' as Pete Hegseth's FBI Background Check Is Submitted to Senate

Senate Democrats and establishment Republicans will seize upon anything they can in order to derail President-elect Donald Trump’s America-first agenda.

Ironically, it appears that their first attempt at sabotage will receive no help even from the corrupt FBI.

According to Punchbowl News, late last week leading members of the Senate Armed Services Committee received the FBI’s background check on Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Defense secretary, and the document’s reportedly yawn-inducing contents prompted one user on the social media platform X to confidently declare, “Dems’ hopes and dreams crushed with one word.”

That word, as the user noted, was “unremarkable.”

Punchbowl News this AM: Pete Hegseth’s FBI background check is “unremarkable.” All of the Dems’ hopes and dreams crushed with one word. pic.twitter.com/4tEH1mDHu6 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 13, 2025

Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The president-elect raised eyebrows in November when he announced Hegseth’s nomination. Those who have hoped and prayed for a second Trump administration that reflects voters’ intense hostility to business-as-usual in Washington, D.C., undoubtedly leapt for joy at the choice of a combat veteran and former Fox News personality unsullied by the stench of the Pentagon’s decades-long failures.

Of course, Senate Democrats and establishment Republicans will resist all of Trump’s unconventional and anti-establishment Cabinet nominees. And Tuesday’s hearing will provide an early clue as to how far those Swamp-aligned senators might go.

At minimum, those senators have succeeded in framing a narrative for their establishment media allies.

Punchbowl, for instance, noted that Hegseth “has faced allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, as well as doubt over his qualifications for the role.”

Unfortunately for Hegseth’s critics, an “unremarkable” background check from an agency as Swamp-aligned as the FBI spoke volumes.

Thus far only Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Chair of SASC, and Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee’s ranking member, have viewed Hegseth’s background check. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois told reporters on Friday that she does not anticipate other committee members having the opportunity to view the file before the hearing, per Punchbowl.

Either way, many X users interpreted the “unremarkable” background check as a significant defeat for Hegseth’s establishment antagonists.

Hegseth and the others should all get confirmed. I know the Left will make a stink and a circus. But I’m now convinced Trump’s agenda is moving forward. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) January 13, 2025

Sucks when they can’t smear someone in time to wreck things — EthanRPh (@ethanrph) January 13, 2025

Womp womp.

They tried. Put everything they had into it.

At least we will have a competent military leader soon. — Barbie True Blue (@BarbieTrueBlue) January 13, 2025

Of course, Trump supporters still have no reason to believe what anyone in the corrupt FBI says about anything.

And that makes Hegseth’s background check all the more satisfying. After all, Democrats and establishment Republicans now cannot even rely on their Swampy allies at the FBI for useful smears. So they will have to look elsewhere to justify resisting Trump’s nominee.

