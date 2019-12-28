After Dems Impeach Trump for Defying Subpoenas, Biden Defies Own Subpoena

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday declared he would refuse to comply if subpoenaed to testify in President Donald Trump’s looming impeachment trial in the Senate.

The issue of responding to congressional subpoenas was part of the second article of impeachment House Democrats leveled against Trump.

“In response, without lawful cause or excuse, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas. President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the “sole Power of Impeachment” vested by the Constitution in the House of Representatives,” the article reads.

On Friday, Biden met with the editorial board of the Des Moines Register, where Executive Editor Carol Hunter began the discussion by asking Biden about his past statements regarding a possible refusal to comply if the Senate issues a subpoena for him to testify.

“Do you stand by your earlier statements that you wouldn’t comply if you were subpoenaed to testify in an impeachment trial before the Senate?” Hunter said.

Biden said he has not changed his mind, and blamed Trump.

“Correct. And the reason I wouldn’t, is because it’s all designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life. Trying to take the focus off him,” Biden said.

Biden then insisted that despite claims from Trump and his allies that he had intervened in internal Ukraine politics to help his son, Hunter, he had never done anything wrong.

“The issue is not what I did. Not a single person, not one single person — even that thug [former New York City Mayor Rudy] Giuliani and his compatriots — have said I did anything other than my job,” he said, insisting that everyone has said, “‘Biden did his job and he did it well.'”

Biden then alternated between defending himself and attacking Trump.

“This is all about a diversion and we play his game all the time. His whole career. He’s done it his whole career,” Biden said.

“I’m very proud of the job I did,” Biden said. “I never, never, never moved off of dealing with corruption there. Every single person thought that prosecutor general should be fired, from the IMF to our European partners and all the people in the administration.”

Biden then had to get in a dig at Trump.

“But this is a technique he uses all the time. He’s a chronic liar,” he said.

Richards was more interested in asking Biden about his own actions.

“Doesn’t that position you as if you’re defying a subpoena, putting yourself above the law?” she said.

Biden dismissed that argument.

“Well, look, the grounds for them to call me would be overwhelmingly specious, so I don’t anticipate that happening anyway,” he said.

Biden then said the establishment media was the culprit for his refusal to obey any subpoena, if one should be issued.

“But what it would do; let’s say I voluntarily just said let me go and make my case. What are you going to cover? You guys … are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And he’s going to get away,” Biden said, apparently trying to make the claim that the former vice president’s refusal to comply with a subpoena would somehow not be newsworthy.

“You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke. Think about it. As we say in my church, examine your conscience. Doesn’t mean I shouldn’t testify if you thought I should, but think what it’s about.

“It’s all about what he does all the time. His entire career. Take the focus off,” Biden said.

Biden then insisted Trump had committed wrongdoing.

“This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help,” Biden said.

