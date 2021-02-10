Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland kicked off the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday by promising that “our case is based on cold, hard facts. It’s all about the facts.”

Within minutes, however, his lack of veracity and the weakness of the Democrats’ case became obvious to all.

Raskin played a video montage of then-President Trump addressing his supporters on Jan. 6 in which the most material fact of all, that Trump had called on his backers to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” had been edited out.

(WARNING: The following video contains graphic language and violence that may be offensive to some readers.)

In the Democrats’ video of the events surrounding the Capitol incursion, Trump tells supporters, “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down … to the Capitol.” Coverage of Trump’s remarks stops.

Next, the video shows members of the crowd shouting, “Take the Capitol!” and “We are going to the Capitol where our problems are!”

Captions appear at various points in the video. One reads, “As President Trump continues his speech, a wave of supporters begins marching to the Capitol.”

The next says, “The crowd breaches the protective barricades of the Capitol as Congress meets to count the votes of the Electoral College.”

Trump supporters are shown pushing aside metal barricades that resemble bicycle racks. They are becoming more and more aggressive with police.

The video plays snippets of Trump’s remarks about his fight to expose the fraud that occurred during the election. Trump is saying, “We fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

A new caption tells viewers, “President Trump ends his speech and urges his mob to move toward the Capitol.”

Interspersed with scenes from the riot, Trump is heard telling supporters, “So we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give…our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try–going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

(A second, less important omission was made from this portion of Trump’s speech. Trump had said, “the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything.”)

A look at Trump’s Jan. 6 remarks without the omission changes the reality completely. Here is a transcript of Trump’s full remarks via Breitbart:

“Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down — we’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol — and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated.”

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.

“Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections. But whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time. Far longer than this four year period …

“So we are going to — we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote but we are going to try – give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try — going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I want to thank you all. God bless you and God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This is incredible.”

In the Twitter post below, conservative media outlet RSBN notes that the Democrats had edited out Trump’s call for supporters to “patriotically and peacefully” make their voices heard.

Convenient that they left this out of the opening video montage at the sham impeachment trial. “Patriotically and peacefully…”pic.twitter.com/rUoblpZXwS — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 9, 2021

Newsweek, a left-leaning media outlet by anyone’s standards, fact-checked RSBN’s claim.

The magazine “ruled” that the statement was true, writing, “That portion of Trump’s speech is not found at any point during the video montage played before lawmakers at the trial Tuesday.”

Right out of the gate, the Democrats lied. And the omission of a material fact (a common anti-Trump tactic) is most definitely a lie.

In a recent article about new House rules adopted by the 117th Congress, The Heritage Foundation’s Mike Howell wrote: “When it comes to social media, Pelosi is taking a page out of Big Tech’s book: censor and punish. Members who share ‘manipulated media,’ defined as ‘any image, video, or audio file that has been distorted or manipulated with intent to mislead the public,’ will be subject to reprisal.”

I am definitely not a lawyer, but doesn’t Raskin’s video meet these criteria and shouldn’t he be subject to reprisal?

