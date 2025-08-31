Share
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser listens during a news conference in DC on Aug. 27, 2025.
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser listens during a news conference in DC on Aug. 27, 2025. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Dems Livid After Mayor Bowser Lets It Slip, Admits Trump's Policies Are Working

 By Michael Austin  August 31, 2025 at 10:30am
Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted that President Donald Trump’s public safety efforts caused crime to drop, but other Democrats are not thrilled by her admission.

After Trump deployed National Guard resources and started mobilizing the Metropolitan Police Department, there was a 15 percent overall drop in crime within 20 days in D.C., Bowser noted on Wednesday.

That included an 87 percent decrease in carjackings, a violent crime which has been plaguing the city for years.

“We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city,” she said, per NBC News.

“We know that when carjackings go down, when use of guns goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us,” Bowser continued.

The official has even been working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to coordinate the crackdown on violence.

Democratic members of the City Council took issue with Bowser commending the objective improvements made in her city for everyday residents and their personal safety.

Robert White Jr., an at-large City Council member, claimed on X that the average D.C. resident is “not okay with this.”

“We should not, as the District of Columbia, be giving people the impression that this is a good thing, that we are okay with it, that it is helping the city,” he said in a video posted to the social media platform.

“It is not doing any of those things.”


Brianne Nadeau, a Democrat from the Ward 1 Council, likewise voiced her concerns on X.

“Our residents are afraid, hesitant to go out & to work, angry that our limited autonomy is being eroded. There is nothing welcome about this,” Nadeau said.

Trump has since suggested expanding the public safety crackdown in other major cities controlled by Democrats, in which radically progressive public safety agendas have been pursued in recent years.

Democrats in those cities have had similarly negative reactions.

