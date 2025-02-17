Dems Having Major Buyer's Remorse After David Hogg Starts Texting Them Outrageous Messages

In his role as Democratic National Committee vice chair, gun control zealot David Hogg is putting himself first.

Hogg has irritated some by using the DNC contact list to shill for his own political action committee, according to the New York Post.

The PAC funds Hogg, who was elected to the DNC in January, to the tune of more than $100,000 per year.

“David Hogg here: I was just elected DNC Vice Chair! This is a huge win for our movement to make the Democratic Party more reflective of our base: youthful, energetic, and ready to win,” one text read, which included a link to the “Leaders We Deserve” PAC.

“David Hogg — talk about living up to your name. A trough of DNC dollars all for him, and he doesn’t seem to give an oink,” the Post quoted a Democrat it did not name as saying.

The Post report said, Hogg has received more than $175,000 from the PAC, including $20,000 in December.

“It’s especially important for all Democratic national officials to focus on raising support for the party and not using their position to raise money for themselves or their personal political PACS,” a second senior Democratic Party official the Post did not name said. “It’s a stunning lack of judgment that is concerning to many people.”

The tactic used by the former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is not illegal.

Nothing against David Hogg one way or another, but I would humbly submit that an Ivy League educated nice-hair guy who is most famous for being America’s leading gun control advocate is probably not the person best equipped to help Dems win back working-class men in swing states. — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) February 2, 2025

“It’s just very frustrating to be in a party in desperate need of increased accountability for our struggling leadership and watch someone who is never held accountable ascend to leadership,” said Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas survivor.

Hogg said, he “was not doing any interviews.”

“David has already raised money for the DNC since becoming vice chair and many times before,” a DNC representative said.

Hogg’s past positions include a call for gun confiscation and drug legalization.

How radical you ask? I don’t think anybody should have over $1 billion in assets there should be a 100% tax after your first billion. I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 22, 2022

“I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs,” he wrote in a 2022 post on X.

Those positions and his support for abolishing ICE and defunding police have led to questions if he is the right choice for a top DNC position.

“The most worrying thing is if he carries into this new job a belief that saying what he was saying, but louder, is the way to prevail in red states,” said Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way, according to Politico.

“Because it isn’t … If he believes that it is, that’s going to be a real problem for our candidates in those places,” he said.

“He came up as an activist, but now he is a party leader, and that’s a very, very different role.”

