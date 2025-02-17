Share
News
David Hogg speaks onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 in New York City on Sept. 17.
David Hogg speaks onstage during the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 in New York City on Sept. 17. (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images)

Dems Having Major Buyer's Remorse After David Hogg Starts Texting Them Outrageous Messages

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2025 at 11:16am
Share

In his role as Democratic National Committee vice chair, gun control zealot David Hogg is putting himself first.

Hogg has irritated some by using the DNC contact list to shill for his own political action committee, according to the New York Post.

The PAC funds Hogg, who was elected to the DNC in January, to the tune of more than $100,000 per year.

David Hogg here: I was just elected DNC Vice Chair! This is a huge win for our movement to make the Democratic Party more reflective of our base: youthful, energetic, and ready to win,” one text read, which included a link to the “Leaders We Deserve” PAC.

“David Hogg — talk about living up to your name. A trough of DNC dollars all for him, and he doesn’t seem to give an oink,” the Post quoted a Democrat it did not name as saying.

The Post report said, Hogg has received more than $175,000 from the PAC, including $20,000 in December.

“It’s especially important for all Democratic national officials to focus on raising support for the party and not using their position to raise money for themselves or their personal political PACS,” a second senior Democratic Party official the Post did not name said. “It’s a stunning lack of judgment that is concerning to many people.”

The tactic used by the former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is not illegal.

Did Democrats make a mistake in trusting David Hogg?

“It’s just very frustrating to be in a party in desperate need of increased accountability for our struggling leadership and watch someone who is never held accountable ascend to leadership,” said Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas survivor.

Hogg said, he “was not doing any interviews.”

“David has already raised money for the DNC since becoming vice chair and many times before,” a DNC representative said.

Hogg’s past positions include a call for gun confiscation and drug legalization.

Related:
Some Democrats Are Already Regretting That David Hogg Was Selected as DNC Vice Chair

“I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs,” he wrote in a 2022 post on X.

Those positions and his support for abolishing ICE and defunding police have led to questions if he is the right choice for a top DNC position.

“The most worrying thing is if he carries into this new job a belief that saying what he was saying, but louder, is the way to prevail in red states,” said Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way, according to Politico.

“Because it isn’t … If he believes that it is, that’s going to be a real problem for our candidates in those places,” he said.

“He came up as an activist, but now he is a party leader, and that’s a very, very different role.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dems Having Major Buyer's Remorse After David Hogg Starts Texting Them Outrageous Messages
Watch: Fearless Jerry Seinfeld Puts Pro-Palestinian Heckler in His Place
Fact Check: Was Elon Musk Just Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?
Obama-Era Pedophile Immigrant Was Jailed Under Trump, Released Under Biden, Now Charged with Assaulting Kid Again
Trump Ends School COVID Vaccine Mandates, But He's Not Even Close to Being Finished
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation