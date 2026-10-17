Dems Make Historic All-In Midterm Move: Talarico Raises More in Third Quarter Than Any Senate Candidate in History

Democratic Texas Senate nominee James Talarico raised $64 million in the third quarter, the largest third-quarter haul of any Senate candidate in history.

Talarico raised more than $134 million since launching his campaign in September 2025, with over 1.3 million donors contributing, Politico reported.

The Texas Senate race is the most expensive Senate contest in the 2026 midterms, with ad spending and total costs surpassing $501 million.

Republican PACs spent over $200 million to support Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and large amounts in other red states.

The surge in spending on red states happened while polls found Republicans struggling to fend off their Democratic opponents.

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised a then-record $38.1 million in the third quarter when he ran against Republican Texas Sen.

Ted Cruz in 2018. O’Rourke lost to Cruz by a two-point margin, 50.9% to 48.3%.

Do you believe Talarico's campaign will impact Texas Senate race dynamics? Yes, significantly Yes, but only slightly No, it won't matter much Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, significantly 6% (1 vote) Yes, but only slightly 29% (5 votes) No, it won't matter much 65% (11 votes)

Talarico led by an average of 2.6 points as of Thursday, according to RealClearPolling.

Paxton’s campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Talarico said God was “non-binary,” said he loved transgender children when asked what he loved besides his family and claimed that the biblical account of Jesus’ conception justified abortion.

Former Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola raised around $17 million in the third quarter, while former Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper raised $19.5 million.

Democratic Kansas Senate nominee Adam Hamilton raised $10.6 million in that time frame.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the top campaign arm for Senate Republicans, planned to spend $14 million in Kansas, where Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall was tied with Hamilton in the polls as of Thursday.

Voters in the state last elected a Democratic senator in November 1932.

The campaign arm spent $5 million on the South Carolina Senate race as well.

Republicans paused spending in North Carolina and Georgia, as their candidates were trailing in the polls. Democratic PACs pulled spending in those races because their candidates held comfortable leads.

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