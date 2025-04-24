Dems' Newest Folk Hero Linked to Human Smuggler - Will They Still Defend Him?

The ironclad rule of establishment propaganda and Democratic hand-wringing has revealed itself once more.

In short, when Democrats bestow their boundless beneficence upon an unworthy recipient, give it time, allow the news cycle to run its course, and the emergence of fresh details will invariably reduce Democrats’ moral earnestness to a laugh-inducing meme.

For instance, according to Just the News, court and intelligence documents from the Homeland Security Department have exposed Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the illegal immigrant whom Democrats have nauseatingly lionized as an innocent “Maryland father” following his deportation and subsequent incarceration in his native El Salvador last month, thanks to the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration — as a suspect and possibly sinister individual with connections to a human smuggler.

In 2022, Tennessee police stopped Abrego Garcia in a black SUV owned by Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes.

The SUV contained no luggage and an unspecified number of passengers. Abrego Garcia claimed that the passengers were construction workers bound for Maryland from Texas.

The Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office, however, had flagged the SUV as belonging to a man suspected of smuggling or human trafficking.

To make matters worse, in 2020 Hernandez Reyes pleaded guilty to smuggling fellow illegal aliens into the United States. He received an 18-month prison sentence and subsequent “deport order” in March 2021. Should he return to the United States illegally, he would face another ten years in prison.

Hernandez Reyes first came to authorities’ attention when police in Mississippi stopped him with a carload of illegal immigrants.

Moreover, when stopped by Tennessee police in 2022, Abrego Garcia referred to Hernandez Reyes as his boss.

In other words, every piece of circumstantial evidence — the carload of illegal immigrants, the absence of luggage, the acknowledged connection to an incarcerated and deported smuggler — at least raises serious questions about Abrego Garcia’s potential role in human trafficking.

At minimum, it obliterates Democrats’ innocent “Maryland father” narrative.

And that, of course, raises profound psychological questions, the answers to which could take generations of serious study to unravel.

For instance, why do Democrats insist on defending the absolute worst people in the world? Why do they make pet causes out of career criminals, diabolically dishonest doctors, and cold-blooded murderers?

Furthermore, on issues that 80 percent of Americans support, why do Democrats align with the 20 percent?

Their pathological hatred of Trump surely explains part of it, but that hatred itself requires explanation. And that will occupy real psychologists and real historians for decades.

Meanwhile, let us marvel at the predictable pattern.

Swooning over their own moral righteousness, Democrats begin by adopting an unworthy cause. Then, the establishment media generates propaganda on that cause’s behalf. Within days, the propaganda metastasizes into headline-, chyron-, and social media-friendly jargon such as “mostly peaceful” or “safe and effective.” Over time, as facts emerge, people learn the truth. The propaganda loses its grip, and the establishment’s clever detractors transform the jargon into memes.

Thus, in light of the latest revelations, we need only wait for the “Maryland father” memes to materialize each time Democrats show contempt for American citizens and foolishly rally around another illegal immigrant.

