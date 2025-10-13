Share
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, seen in a 2024 photo, was again reported to be out of the country as the State of Emergency was declared. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

Dems Do Not Care: Gov Pulls a Karen Bass, Enjoys Overseas Luxury While New Jersey Enters State of Emergency

 By Joe Saunders  October 13, 2025 at 2:09pm
With his state in a state of emergency, New Jersey’s Democratic governor is AWOL.

In a move reminiscent of the decision by Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass to leave the country just before her city was ravaged by historic fires, Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy headed off to Europe while his residents faced a nor’easter that had emergency workers called on for potentially disastrous flooding, according to the New York Post.

With the leftist governor gamboling abroad, his lieutenant is left in the hot seat.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency effective Saturday at 10 p.m. as we anticipate a coastal storm that will bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds,” Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way wrote in a post Saturday on the social media platform X.

Very nice. Sounds like the kind of thing a governor should be doing.

But when the governor is Phil Murphy, a man with a history of leaving his state at particularly bad times, there are personal things to take into account.

In this case, the New York Post reported, Murphy had a wedding to attend on the Continent.

On Wednesday, Murphy spokesman Tyler Jones announced that his boss would not be around for the storm.

“Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend’s wedding in Europe,” he said, according to the newspaper.

“The Governor has been in close communication with his team and emergency response officials regarding the nor’easter storm impacting the East Coast.”

That’s an announcement that should have been alarming to anyone in New Jersey. The governor being in constant contact is not the same as being around in a moment of crisis.

As a coastal state, of course, New Jersey has weathered plenty of rough storms in the past — and done it without Phil Murphy being around.

But the point is that when a governor signs on to the job of being a state chief executive, the welfare of the state is supposed to come first — even ahead of jaunts to attend the wedding of a “close family friend” in some luxury spot in Europe.

And it’s a rock-solid bet that if Murphy had an “R” after his name instead of a “D,” Murphy’s decision to spend the storm thousands of miles away would be a lightning rod for criticism all by itself.

Do voters expect more from Republicans than Democrats?

But Democrats have the bubble wrap of media bias protecting them. That’s why Murphy can get away with things like bragging about putting up an illegal alien in a room over his garage.

And if a term-limited Democratic governor already has one foot out the door while voters choose his successor (and that will be Republican Jack Ciattarelli if New Jersey voters have any sense), he’s going to feel a lot more comfortable jetting off abroad knowing the establishment media is going to have his back.

The thing is, though, New Jersey residents know where they stand on Murphy’s priority list, just like the voters of Los Angeles know that when Karen Bass wants to enjoy a trip to West Africa, warnings about wildfires aren’t going to change her mind.

Democrats don’t care — it’s clear. But voters should.

