Dems Do Not Care: Gov Pulls a Karen Bass, Enjoys Overseas Luxury While New Jersey Enters State of Emergency

With his state in a state of emergency, New Jersey’s Democratic governor is AWOL.

In a move reminiscent of the decision by Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass to leave the country just before her city was ravaged by historic fires, Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy headed off to Europe while his residents faced a nor’easter that had emergency workers called on for potentially disastrous flooding, according to the New York Post.

With the leftist governor gamboling abroad, his lieutenant is left in the hot seat.

“I am declaring a State of Emergency effective Saturday at 10 p.m. as we anticipate a coastal storm that will bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds,” Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way wrote in a post Saturday on the social media platform X.

I am declaring a State of Emergency effective Saturday at 10 p.m. as we anticipate a coastal storm that will bring flash flooding, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Monitor your local weather forecasts and warnings and please remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary. — Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) October 10, 2025

Very nice. Sounds like the kind of thing a governor should be doing.

But when the governor is Phil Murphy, a man with a history of leaving his state at particularly bad times, there are personal things to take into account.

NOR’EASTER EFFECT: Residents throughout parts of New Jersey this past weekend have experienced rounds of nasty weather as a nor’easter continues to cause flooding in coastal areas, as seen on Sunday evening.#newjersey #rain #flooding #extremeweather #northeast #FoxWeather pic.twitter.com/scR2DHlYye — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 13, 2025

In this case, the New York Post reported, Murphy had a wedding to attend on the Continent.

On Wednesday, Murphy spokesman Tyler Jones announced that his boss would not be around for the storm.

“Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend’s wedding in Europe,” he said, according to the newspaper.

“The Governor has been in close communication with his team and emergency response officials regarding the nor’easter storm impacting the East Coast.”

That’s an announcement that should have been alarming to anyone in New Jersey. The governor being in constant contact is not the same as being around in a moment of crisis.

On Sunday, residents across parts of New Jersey fell victim to the effects of a nor’easter, which left coastal neighborhoods flooded. The National Weather Service has an active Coastal Flood Warning for the area until later tonight.#newjersey #noreaster #SevereWx #FoxWeather pic.twitter.com/7dOTF44FBl — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 13, 2025

COASTAL STORM CHAOS A Nor’easter is ripping through the Jersey Shore, bringing in gusty winds & leaving behind major flooding. A state of emergency has been declared out of an abundance of caution.

Our @69News crew is reporting live in Ocean City with the latest updates. https://t.co/7qK8X1IljZ pic.twitter.com/ahkz3RrJuY — Cierra Genelle (@thecierranews) October 13, 2025

As a coastal state, of course, New Jersey has weathered plenty of rough storms in the past — and done it without Phil Murphy being around.

But the point is that when a governor signs on to the job of being a state chief executive, the welfare of the state is supposed to come first — even ahead of jaunts to attend the wedding of a “close family friend” in some luxury spot in Europe.

And it’s a rock-solid bet that if Murphy had an “R” after his name instead of a “D,” Murphy’s decision to spend the storm thousands of miles away would be a lightning rod for criticism all by itself.

But Democrats have the bubble wrap of media bias protecting them. That’s why Murphy can get away with things like bragging about putting up an illegal alien in a room over his garage.

And if a term-limited Democratic governor already has one foot out the door while voters choose his successor (and that will be Republican Jack Ciattarelli if New Jersey voters have any sense), he’s going to feel a lot more comfortable jetting off abroad knowing the establishment media is going to have his back.

The thing is, though, New Jersey residents know where they stand on Murphy’s priority list, just like the voters of Los Angeles know that when Karen Bass wants to enjoy a trip to West Africa, warnings about wildfires aren’t going to change her mind.

Democrats don’t care — it’s clear. But voters should.

