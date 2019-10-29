SECTIONS
Dems Now Targeting Barr To Derail Investigation into Origins of Russia Probe

By Jared Harris
Published October 29, 2019 at 1:37pm
With how much Democrats talk about discovering the truth in the course of their own investigations, you’d think they’d want to get to the bottom of the shady origins of the Russia probe.

Unfortunately this doesn’t seem to be the case, and a recent letter targeting Attorney General William Barr shows how far they’ll go to derail it.

The Thursday letter demanding that Barr recuse himself from the Ukraine inquiry and the investigation into the Russia probe was signed by all ten Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have called on Attorney General Barr to recuse himself from matters related to Ukraine because of concerns about his role in President Trump’s efforts to damage a political opponent and undermine the Russia investigation,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein tweeted along with a copy of the letter.

“The White House’s memorandum of President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky suggests that you may have personal knowledge or involvement in President Trump’s requests that Ukraine pursue investigations to serve the President’s personal political interests,” the letter reads.

If Feinstein and her colleagues are correct and Barr was involved in the Ukraine phone call, he should absolutely recuse himself.

Considering how shaky the foundations of the current Ukraine scandal are, it’s unlikely that Barr’s departure would do much to influence the outcome.

Should Barr recuse himself from these investigations?

However, the Democrats’ argument that Barr should recuse himself from the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe is a little less convincing.

“For example, after receiving the preliminary Justice Department Inspector General report on the Russia investigation’s origins last month, you reportedly traveled to Italy to conduct your own fact-finding along with U.S. Attorney John Durham,” the senators wrote, referencing a Washington Post article.

The Russia probe, which Democrats and many others hoped would be their shot at getting rid of President Donald Trump, crumbled after the release of Robert Mueller’s report.

The left quickly brushed that narrative under the rug and picked up on a whistleblower’s shaky claim that Trump committed a crime while talking to the Ukrainian president.

The Russia investigation was not so easily forgotten, especially considering the suspicious circumstances that brought about its formation.

Prosecutor John H. Durham, along with Barr, is actively looking into the origins of the Russia probe. Recently, it seems they struck the jackpot as reports that the administrative review is morphing into a criminal inquiry surfaced.

It seems that any attempt to derail Barr’s probe won’t amount to much now that he has his seemingly discovered crimes that have been committed.

If anything, the Democrats’ reactionary letter trying to get rid of Barr appears to only show how afraid they are of what he might uncover.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







