Dems, Party of Microaggressions and Wokeness, Makes Fun of Asian Navy Secretary Because of Height

There’s nothing a leftist likes more than talking about the racial perfidies of the right side of the aisle.

When they do it, however, it’s perfectly fine. Hilarious, even!

At least that’s how it seemed for a little bit on the Democrats’ official X account. In a now-deleted post, the Democrats posted a picture of acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao next to taller former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, along with a pinch emoji.

The obvious reference was to the Asian appointee’s height — a common, and noxious, racial trope that would have drawn a wringing of hands if a Republican did it. But it’s the Democrats, so it’s barely even trending on the media’s radar.

According to Politico, Cao became the acting secretary of the U.S. Navy after John Phelan resigned Wednesday.

There are a number of theories behind Phelan’s departure; Politico reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others in military brass were less than impressed with Phelan’s plan to commission a new class of battleship which the Pentagon felt was both expensive and superannuated.

Meanwhile, as the U.K. Guardian pointed out, Cao had a different tack on naval development, arguing that “the military was living each day like it was 10 September 2001, and that the country must accelerate shipbuilding while improving technology so that it can defeat hypersonic missiles and other threats.”

“We need to rethink naval warfare,” Cao said last year. “We need to be ready for what happens tomorrow.”

There was other scuttlebutt regarding why Phelan was out, but the most reliable was that his approach to shipbuilding clashed with Hegseth’s vision for naval modernization.

What is clear is that, as Politico noted, “Cao has built substantial credibility for being a quick study on shipbuilding and managing turmoil after turnover wracked the service last year, according to four people familiar with the dynamics.”

And while the Democrats had substantive reasons for opposition to Cao — he has been a cultural lightning rod in the past, and changing Navy secretaries in the midst of a conflict with Iran might be problematic — this was not a substantive response:

if you support the democrats, then you think it’s cool to make fun of the height of a minority veteran (who is 5’8” btw) good job, party of hatred and bigotry pic.twitter.com/f0paE9n2W9 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 23, 2026

That’s them making fun of Cao for being shorter than Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Cao was once a Virginia senatorial candidate, but that’s not what they’re poking fun at. They’re mentioning that he’s short.

In case you didn’t get the stereotype about Asians being small, it’s one that the media certainly knows — as evinced by this HuffPost headline from a few years back:

And while the post now appears to be deleted, it managed to trend on X for “invoking anti-Asian stereotypes,” among other things.

Glenn Youngkin is 6 feet 7. Hung Cao is 5 feet 8, which is the average height for males in the U.S. Democrats suck at this. pic.twitter.com/favBL0vXCW — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 23, 2026

Ah, yes. Having some non-binary intern make fun of a decorated war veteran. Good move, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/NSeivLaI3u — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2026

This would be pretty dumb and more than a little tasteless — if it were coming from a neutral party.

But this is the Democrats, the official party of “microaggressions” and wokeness. They can turn anything a Republican says into something racist.

When they peddle racist tropes on social media, however, the regular media is oddly silent — so long as it’s a Trump appointee and a race that it’s OK to be bigoted against, in their book. Nice work.

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