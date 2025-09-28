Share
News
Iowa Democrats gathered to protest on behalf of Ian Roberts, the man arrested by ICE and accused of being a criminal illegal alien allegedly found in possession of an illegally-owned firearm.
Iowa Democrats gathered to protest on behalf of Ian Roberts, the man arrested by ICE and accused of being a criminal illegal alien allegedly found in possession of an illegally-owned firearm. (ICE / AP Photo; ICE / AP Photo)

Dems Passionately Protest for Illegal Alien School Official Who Allegedly Fled ICE, Possessed Illegally-Owned Pistol

 By Ole Braatelien  September 28, 2025 at 7:30am
Share

Protesters gathered Friday afternoon to oppose the recent arrest of Ian Roberts, an alleged illegal alien working as a high-ranking school official in Des Moines, Iowa.

Earlier that day, Roberts had evaded arrest from immigration officers; he was superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools system, according to KCCI-TV in Iowa.

After catching him, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Roberts possessed an illegally-owned pistol, which he carried in a school-issued car.

He also reportedly had $3,000 cash and a fixed-blade hunting knife.

Upon news of his arrest, leftists on social media called for an emergency protest, KCCI-TV reported Saturday.

By 4 p.m., protesters were gathered downtown, waving “Free Dr. Roberts” and the usual anti-ICE signs.

Should Ian Roberts be deported?

By the end, about 500 supporters showed up, according to the Des Moines Register.

Roberts, 54, had worked as the superintendent since 2023.

In 1999 Roberts reportedly arrived to the U.S. on a student visa. He was originally from Guyana, South America.

ICE said he had been working for the school district without a work authorization.

Related:
Canadian Dad Celebrates Hole in One at Wisconsin Golf Course, Hours Later He's Gunned Down in Senseless Drive-by

In May 2024, the DHS issued Roberts a final order of removal, but the district later said it wasn’t aware of this order, according to KCCI-TV.

Prior to hiring him, the school board made him undergo a background check.

But the board ignored a red flag: Roberts had disclosed a charge in his past about a hunting rifle, which he explained away.

“How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district,” said ICE Field Office Director Sam Olson.

When ICE officers approached Roberts in his car Friday morning, he reportedly sped off.

He later abandoned his car near a wooded area before he was finally caught.

He’s currently being held at Iowa’s Woodbury County Jail, and he has not been deported yet, according to the Des Moines Register.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Dems Passionately Protest for Illegal Alien School Official Who Allegedly Fled ICE, Possessed Illegally-Owned Pistol
Youth Football Coach Jailed After Cops Say He Shoved a 7-Year-Old Opposing Player to the Ground in a Fit
Bruce Springsteen Blasts Democrats' Inability to Talk to Normal People: We Need an 'Effective Alternative Party'
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Convicted Pedophile He Found Registered Online, Told Cops the Stabbing Was 'Fun'
Family Asks for Prayers After Woman is Left Limbless Following Horrific Dog Attack During Bike Ride
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation