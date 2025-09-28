Dems Passionately Protest for Illegal Alien School Official Who Allegedly Fled ICE, Possessed Illegally-Owned Pistol

Protesters gathered Friday afternoon to oppose the recent arrest of Ian Roberts, an alleged illegal alien working as a high-ranking school official in Des Moines, Iowa.

Earlier that day, Roberts had evaded arrest from immigration officers; he was superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools system, according to KCCI-TV in Iowa.

After catching him, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Roberts possessed an illegally-owned pistol, which he carried in a school-issued car.

He also reportedly had $3,000 cash and a fixed-blade hunting knife.

Upon news of his arrest, leftists on social media called for an emergency protest, KCCI-TV reported Saturday.

By 4 p.m., protesters were gathered downtown, waving “Free Dr. Roberts” and the usual anti-ICE signs.

Happening now outside of the federal building in downtown Des Moines. Hundreds of protesters have gathered and chanting free Dr. Roberts @WHO13news pic.twitter.com/I9ZMEn7Srx — LindseyBurrell_News (@_LindseyBurrell) September 26, 2025

The Des Moines Superintendent of Schools was arrested for being an alleged illegal alien, and instead of being outraged that they were hoodwinked, local residents protest in support of him. Leftist social media is in an uproar about “fascism.” It’s possible that ICE made a… pic.twitter.com/JikzKf5Kyo — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 27, 2025

By the end, about 500 supporters showed up, according to the Des Moines Register.

Roberts, 54, had worked as the superintendent since 2023.

In 1999 Roberts reportedly arrived to the U.S. on a student visa. He was originally from Guyana, South America.

ICE said he had been working for the school district without a work authorization.

In May 2024, the DHS issued Roberts a final order of removal, but the district later said it wasn’t aware of this order, according to KCCI-TV.

🚨This criminal illegal alien—with prior weapons charges—was working as the SUPERINTENDENT of Des Moines Public Schools. ICE Des Moines Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana in possession of a loaded handgun. Roberts has existing weapon possession charges from… pic.twitter.com/sm66OfQkSG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 27, 2025

Prior to hiring him, the school board made him undergo a background check.

But the board ignored a red flag: Roberts had disclosed a charge in his past about a hunting rifle, which he explained away.

“How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district,” said ICE Field Office Director Sam Olson.

When ICE officers approached Roberts in his car Friday morning, he reportedly sped off.

He later abandoned his car near a wooded area before he was finally caught.

He’s currently being held at Iowa’s Woodbury County Jail, and he has not been deported yet, according to the Des Moines Register.

