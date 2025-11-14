Dems Post 'Proof' of Trump-Epstein Connection, Have to Quickly Delete After Realizing They Fell for Their Own Lies

The Democratic Party is staking a lot on the rather thin gruel in the Jeffrey Epstein emails they’ve released. So much so, in fact, that they’re not apt to check whether the claims of a serial fabulist and convicted sex offender are verifiable.

Spoiler alert: They are, and not in the way they had hoped.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the drama: On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three of Epstein’s emails which mentioned President Donald Trump in some vague way.

They redacted the name of one of his victims, who is said to be Virginia Giuffre; now deceased, the woman at the center of the scandal involving the former Prince Andrew was formerly employed at Mar-a-Lago but had repeatedly avouched, during her life, that she never witnessed Trump at any events where misbehavior was going on.

Later on Wednesday, the GOP members of the Oversight Committee decided to call foul on the cherry-picking and released over 20,000 pages of documents that paint a fuller picture of what’s long been known: Trump and Epstein knew each other and broke in the early 2000s. The unredacted documents also seem to confirm the redacted victim was Giuffre.

Democrats, of course, were not happy.

But the party had a new theory: OK, maybe the person in the email consistently stated that Trump didn’t do anything wrong, but what about the fact that Epstein said he spent Thanksgiving of 2017 with Trump?

In a post on X, they said that’s exactly what the “[d]ocuments show,” noting that, “At the time, Trump was already president, and Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.”

As the internet likes to say, big if true! Therein lies the problem, however: Given that Trump was president at the time, this could easily be verified if true!

And, as conservative operative Greg Price noted, it wasn’t verified “because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Democrats deleted their post claiming that President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Epstein in 2017. Probably because it’s an easily disprovable lie and the attempts to connect President Trump to Epstein’s crimes are a giant hoax. pic.twitter.com/dY5winZ4dJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2025

The post has since been deleted, since the Democrats figured out the smoking gun turned out to be an exploding cigar. But the internet is forever, as is evidence of what Trump was doing on Thanksgiving in 2017:

Exactly!

It was a lie, like everything they say!🤪 pic.twitter.com/WMBgb1Z1Mr — BrownEyedGirl🩷 (@369Love_) November 14, 2025

How ’bout that.

In none of the media reports, you will not be surprised to find, does it indicate that Trump had a convicted sex offender in attendance for Thanksgiving. The Democrats apparently really believed that this either snuck under the media’s radar or we all forgot about it.

And keep in mind, Epstein was already an ongoing issue for the Democrats and the media (I repeat myself) during 2017. In February, Trump nominated former Miami federal prosecutor Alex Acosta as his Secretary of Labor; Acosta had been the prosecutor during Epstein’s first case, in which he pleaded guilty in exchange for a slap on the wrist.

The Miami Herald notes that, at his confirmation hearing, Acosta was asked about Epstein.

While it wasn’t until rumors circulated that Acosta would replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general that the Epstein case really went nuclear, especially after a source said that Acosta said during the vetting process that “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

That still doesn’t make this email any more problematic for Trump, though. The media has had seven years to connect Trump to Epstein. Despite desperately trying to make it stick, we have… a handful of emails, definitely not from Trump, dispositive of nothing.

The rest, as they say, is history. And we now have 20,000 pages of history which proves that this is always what we thought it was: A nothingburger extra value meal with extra nothingfries and nothingsauce on top.

